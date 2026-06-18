Award Categories

The most prestigious FedScoop 50 category, the Golden Gov Award recognizes visionary C-Suite leaders who have spent their careers implementing innovative ideas and driving transformation to deliver better mission outcomes and citizen services to the American public. Holding some of the most important executive roles across government, these leaders have left an unforgettable mark, not only within their agency but also across the greater federal IT community and the nation.

The Federal Leadership Award recognizes established C-Suite technology executives who are responsible for delivering new programs, strategies and technologies to deliver better outcomes for American citizens and help lower the cost of government while making it more innovative and agile.

The Cybersecurity Visionary Award recognizes the most influential C-Suite cybersecurity executives whose leadership is advancing security, modernizing operations, safeguarding the nation in the digital age, and driving measurable, lasting change across the broader public sector ecosystem.

The Industry Leadership Award celebrates top private sector C-suite executives who are shaping the future of government technology through visionary leadership, operational excellence, and enduring partnerships that drive meaningful public-sector impact.

The Innovation of the Year Award honors groundbreaking federal technology programs that are reimagining traditional government processes, accelerating modernization, and delivering massive impacts to mission performance and public service delivery.

The Most Inspiring Up & Comer Award recognizes early-career executives whose exceptional achievements over the past year have put them on track to be next-generation leaders in the federal IT community.