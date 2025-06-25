AWS YES Program: Promotions for U.S. Federal Government Agencies

The Year-End Savings (YES) Program with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is designed to help federal departments and agencies maximize the impact of year-end funding. With the deadline for FY25 quickly approaching, make the most out of remaining budget with the AWS YES Program. Capitalize on limited-time promotions across several AWS services to procure cloud computing resources.

