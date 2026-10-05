Federal business systems modernization: Readiness, reality, and the road ahead

Federal agencies are at a critical inflection point as AI and emerging technologies accelerate the need for modern business systems and trusted data. Yet funding uncertainty, legacy systems, workforce gaps, and resistance to standardization continue to slow progress.



This new study from Scoop News Group compares federal and commercial organizations across modernization, data confidence, leadership commitment, and organizational readiness.



The findings reveal significant gaps: only 23% of federal agencies describe their systems as advanced or fully modern, compared with 43% of commercial organizations. Additionally, 41% of federal respondents spend 16% or more of their monthly workload manually reconciling business data.

Explore the research to understand where federal modernization stands — and what leaders can do to accelerate progress.