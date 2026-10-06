Modernize federal identity for zero trust and the cloud

Federal agencies are modernizing applications, expanding cloud adoption and supporting increasingly distributed users, but legacy identity systems can make it harder to secure access consistently across complex environments.



This solution brief explores how agencies can modernize identity, credential and access management to create a stronger foundation for zero trust while supporting cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments.



Learn how modern identity capabilities can help agencies:

Establish centralized identity and access controls across users, applications and environments

Support FedRAMP High and DOD IL5 requirements

Reduce identity silos while enabling secure remote access and password-less authentication

Download the solution brief to learn more.