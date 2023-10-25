Innovation and emerging technologies get top billing as U.S., Australia reaffirm tech-focused alliance

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s official visit and state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the White House on Wednesday outlined the two countries’ alliance on promoting innovation through the application of new, emerging technologies.

The alliance has a heavy emphasis on space activities. A Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA), to be signed by both countries Thursday, outlines guidelines for space-related actions, including U.S. commercial space launches from Australia, and corresponding technology and data protections that are aligned with the nation’s nonproliferation goals.

The White House also shared plans for the countries to invest $65 million to support digital connectivity in the Pacific Islands, engaging in partnerships with Google, ATelecom and Hawaiki Nui. According to the announcement, this move builds on existing investments in connectivity and telecommunications infrastructure. U.S. funding allocations toward digital connectivity to Pacific Island countries will jump from $3 million to $5 million, and followed by a boost to $10 million in later years to support Google’s South Pacific Connect initiative.

Additionally, both countries announced their intention to engage Pacific Island nations and private sector entities to explore the development and deployment of a pilot program to increase “national cyber resilience.”

“This pilot initiative could help protect and back up government data by upgrading data services, including through implementation of cloud-based solutions to store government records,” the announcement states.

Other tech notices in the announcement are a Memorandum of Understanding between the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Australian National University to enhance cooperation in research and development between the two countries, and joint support of the Net Zero Technology Acceleration Partnership through the funding of grid modernization technology and long-duration energy storage.

“Australia and the United States intend to develop a Memorandum of Understanding between relevant Australian government entities and the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to explore collaboration opportunities,” the announcement states.

Both the Department of Energy and Australia aim to establish the Australia-U.S. Clean Energy Industry Council to advise both governments on “clean energy industry development and cooperation.” The council would be composed of business and public finance leaders.