Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

DHS needs to beef up government’s AI risk assessments, watchdog says

The Government Accountability Office wants a speedy update to DHS guidance for sector risk management agencies.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen at the ICE Cyber Crimes Center expanded facilities in Fairfax, Va., on July 22, 2015. (Photo by Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security should improve guidance for risk assessments focused on artificial intelligence and the threats the technology could pose to critical infrastructure sectors, the Government Accountability Office said in a report released Wednesday.

The watchdog report, which recommends that DHS “quickly” update its “guidance and template for AI risk assessments” to address various gaps, comes amid ongoing concern that AI could be used to undermine critical infrastructure sectors, which range from dams and IT systems to emergency services.

The GAO focused its report on how various sector risk management agencies (SMRAs) have addressed six activities tied to AI assessments: documented assessment methodology, identified AI use cases, identified potential risks, evaluated level of risk, identified mitigation strategies, and mapped mitigation strategies to risks.

While the SMRAs — agencies charged with protecting U.S. critical infrastructure sectors —  completed requirements to identify AI use cases, they didn’t fully consider the risks involved, according to the GAO. Sixteen of the 17 risk assessments analyzed by the watchdog considered potential risks, but none included “a measurement of both the magnitude of harm (level of impact) and the probability of an event occurring (likelihood of occurrence).”

Advertisement

While most agencies identified risk mitigation strategies, most didn’t connect those strategies to potential risks. Seven agencies partially addressed risk mitigations, while 10 didn’t do so at all. 

DHS concurred with the GAO’s recommendation that it “expeditiously” update its guidance “to address the gaps identified in this report, including activities such as identifying potential risks and evaluating the level of risk.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

House AI task force releases final report, eyes future work with Trump administration; Adele Merritt named CIO of National Institutes of Health

Lift off! How NASA is faring in its exploration of AI

AI’s rising tide: Transforming government healthcare

US military ‘frustrated’ with mysterious drone activity in New Jersey; NASA looking for new electronic health record system to support astronauts

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV