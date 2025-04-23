Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

State Department reorganization impacts science, cyber bureaus

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the move as an effort to address the department’s bloat and bureaucracy.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The U.S. Department of State is seen on January 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A reorganization of the State Department will get rid of the agency’s science and technology advisory office and move a bureau that leads foreign policy on cyberspace and digital technology to a new home.

Under an organizational chart that was published by the department Tuesday, the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary would be eliminated as a standalone office. Meanwhile, the Cyberspace and Digital Policy bureau, which had reported to the deputy secretary of state per a May 2024 organizational chart, will now be nested under the undersecretary for economic growth, energy and environment.

Those changes were among many announced in the reorganization, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as an effort to address increasing costs and “less effective and efficient diplomacy” at the department. He called the current State Department “bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission” and said the reorganization would “empower” the department. 

“Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist,” Rubio said.

Advertisement

While the department released the chart and statements from Rubio, it didn’t clarify what’s being consolidated versus removed. The State Department declined to answer FedScoop’s questions about whether the science and technology advisory functions would be moved to another office and what moving the cyberspace bureau would mean for that office.

Other bureaus that appear to be eliminated as individual offices include the Foreign Service Institute, which trains diplomats, and the Conflict and Stabilization Operations, which works to anticipate and avert conflict. The reorganization also appears to create new offices, such as a bureau for emerging threats.

The reshuffle comes after President Donald Trump in February called on agencies to develop reorganization and “large-scale reductions in force” plans as part of his Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative. Several agencies have launched those plans into action. The Department of Health and Human Services, for example, is reducing the number of divisions from 28 to 15 and cut 10,000 workers. 

While not noted in the State Department’s public statements, several news outlets, including the Associated Press, have reported that the department’s plans will reduce staff by 15% and consolidate more than 100 bureaus. The department also declined to comment on FedScoop’s inquiry about how many workers would be impacted by that workforce reduction. 

It also isn’t clear when the changes will take place, though the new organization chart is labeled “as of July 1, 2025.”

Advertisement

In a news conference Tuesday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce addressed the impact on the workforce, saying it wasn’t “something where people are being fired today” and that “no one’s going to be walking out of the building.”

“It is a roadmap. It’s a plan,” Bruce said, adding that congressional notice has been sent. 

The broader reorganization from the State Department comes after it last week disbanded what was left of the Global Engagement Center, an arm of the department focused on combating disinformation campaigns, including manipulation of information by adversaries, spread outside the U.S. 

That office drew criticism from Republicans in Congress for its work during the Biden administration, particularly its support of the Election Integrity Partnership on election misinformation. GEC officially closed in December after Congress let its funding lapse

Before it shut down, GEC had emphasized that it took specific steps to exclude “U.S. person data from our searches.” Its remaining functions were renamed as Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, or FIMI. 

Advertisement

In a Substack blog post on the reorganization, Rubio pointed to GEC as an example of “an out-of-control” State Department. He accused the office of working with media outlets to censor speech, including the president’s speech. 

Rubio specifically cited a quote from former GEC Director Richard Stengel’s book “Information Wars,” in which the author said: “Trump employed the same techniques of disinformation as the Russians and much the same scare tactics as ISIS.” 

Rebecca Heilweil contributed to this story.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Elon Musk shows off a shirt that says “DOGE” as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Judge OK’s labor groups’ challenge to DOGE data work at DOL, CFPB, HHS

A lawsuit seeking relief from DOGE’s accessing of PII at the agencies can move forward on claims that the Administrative Procedure Act may have been violated.
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

How Network-as-a-Service eases IT burdens for widely dispersed federal branch offices

How DOGE got into the National Science Foundation; Air Force Research Lab CIO joins OpenAI

The Department of Labor gets access to OpenAI tech; Top officials behind CISA’s ‘Secure by Design’ resign

Dozens of lawmakers question DOGE’s use of AI; Former Army AI leader tapped as Pentagon’s next CDAO

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV