OPM sets out vision to become ‘premier provider of human capital data services’

The Office of Personnel Management has laid out its vision to become the “premier” source of human capital data services across government in a new data strategy published Thursday.

In the three-year plan for fiscal years 2023 to 2026 the agency outlines four key objectives it will undertake to establish a single data ecosystem for government workforce data that all government departments are able to access.

OPM’s objectives include developing a data-driven culture, which includes the creation of a workforce with strong data and analytics capabilities, and delivering high-quality human capital data products.

In addition, OPM sets out in the strategy to fulfill the goals of leveraging technology and standards to improve data collection and implementing strong data governance protocols.

The agency holds a wealth of data about federal civilian employees, from their initial recruitment to retirement, which it intends to use more effectively to help agencies make more strategic human capital decisions.

This new strategy is designed to align with the Federal Data Strategy Action Plans for 2020 and 2021 as well as the Workforce Priority section of the President’s Management Agenda. It includes a requirement for agencies to assess data and related infrastructure maturity, identify opportunities to increase staff data skills and identify priority data sets for agency open data plans.

In an introductory note to the new data strategy, OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said: “Given that OPM collects data on the Federal civilian workforce across the employee lifecycle, from recruiting to employment to retirement, the agency has a historic opportunity to become a hub for delivering data-driven policy, enhanced analytics, data standards and digital solutions that together are key enablers for strategic human capital management across the Federal government.”