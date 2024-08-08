How enhanced identity data supports AI adoption, strengthens security, and improves public service

The advent of generative AI technologies promises to revolutionize public service delivery and the citizen experience. Most experts agree that the long-term potential of artificial intelligence (AI) depends on building a solid foundation of reliable, readily available, high-quality data.

One area where data quality and readiness play a particularly crucial role for federal, state, and local government agencies is identity management. Maintaining the quality and currency of identity data is essential to enhancing secure service access, meeting citizens’ expectations, and earning their trust.

Haywood Talcove is CEO of government business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The technical demands required to manage and leverage identity data properly have grown in complexity and scale as the variety of data parameters has multiplied along with the number of systems that now inject data into the mix.

This endangers the success of AI adoption. With so much on the line, trustworthy identity data management increasingly requires an enterprise-wide focus and commitment to data quality as well as responsible and intelligent AI practices.

Here are some measures agency leaders should consider:

Build a foundation for data literacy

The first step in harnessing AI’s power in government involves cultivating a culture of data literacy and effective data management. This has many dimensions but starts with a top-down and bottom-up commitment to promoting effective data governance and standards. That includes striving toward a single source of truth wherever possible and ensuring that the data agencies gathering and managing applications that harness the data are used and handled responsibly.

Orchestrate data readiness

Data readiness encompasses many factors, from data quality and governance to data security and infrastructure. For AI to function optimally, agencies must invest in comprehensive data management strategies that address and orchestrate attention across these areas. This includes implementing robust data quality controls, establishing clear data governance frameworks, and ensuring data is stored securely and accessible to authorized personnel. The measure of success ultimately is reflected in how consistently services are delivered to the right person, at the right time, every time.

Foster superior data quality

Having suitable systems, controls, and governance in place won’t overcome deficiencies in the data itself. High-quality data has always been instrumental for sound decision-making, but it is crucial to AI applications. When agencies can draw on accurate and reliable data from multiple sources, they can unlock a wealth of benefits, from automating administrative processes to improving decision-making and tailoring services to the specific needs of verified individuals. However, they must also ensure that the AI applications used to augment decisions comport with responsible AI practices. To achieve this, agencies must prioritize data integration and standardization efforts and invest in AI-supported technologies that can help ensure data quality and consistency across the enterprise.

Utilize AI to combat AI-driven cyber threats

The added benefit of supporting AI-enablement is the ability to help combat fraud and cyber threats. According to our latest analysis of 92 billion transactions processed through the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network®throughout 2023, the volume of global human-initiated digital attacks, including digital account takeovers, increased by 19% year-over-year. Attackers are moving quickly to leverage AI, but you can, too. By adopting a holistic AI-fueled risk decision engine like LexisNexis ThreatMetrix for Government, agencies can take a proactive approach to detecting fraud and reducing risk while enhancing the ability to recognize what is a threat versus a trusted citizen. What is certain is that staying with older methodologies is a losing proposition.

Leverage identity data management provider relationships

Realizing the full potential of AI in government also means considering expanding relationships with data management solution providers that can supply specialized services, including:

secure data-sharing tools

master person indexes and

automated data profiling and validation solutions.

Agencies may also want to take a fresh look at modernized data integration, standardization, and quality assurance solutions, which can improve decision-making while allowing them to focus on their core mission of serving the public.

These and other measures reflect our experience putting AI to work. For over a decade, AI has been integrated into LexisNexis Risk Solutions technology and plays a crucial role in helping drive innovation and enhance products and services. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, together with parent company RELX, remain committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI technology, which includes protecting the privacy and security of our systems and working to eliminate bias.

The future of government service delivery lies in the responsible and intelligent use of AI for secure and seamless service access for constituents and optimized operational efficiencies for agencies. By prioritizing data quality, readiness, and security, government agencies can unlock the full potential of these technologies and deliver more efficient, effective, and secure services to the citizens they serve.

