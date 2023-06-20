Advertisement

FedScoop is now accepting nominations for the 2023 FedScoop 50 awards.

Submit your nominations now!

Biden meeting with technology leaders, academics on AI regulation

The Biden administration is exploring a regulatory approach to artificial intelligence, as interest in the technology booms.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House April 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine during his remarks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is meeting with several technology CEOs and academics in San Francisco Tuesday to discuss opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, a White House official said.

The meeting was slated to include eight technology experts, including Jennifer Dounda, known for her pioneering work on gene editing, Khan Academy CEO and Founder Sal Khan, and former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence Oren Etzioni.

“These experts include those who have been outspoken on the impact of AI on jobs, children, bias and prejudice, the risks posed by AI if it isn’t properly regulated, and also those who understand the benefits it provides for education and medicine if this technology is built safely from the start,” the White House official said in an emailed statement.

The Biden administration is exploring a regulatory approach to AI, as generative tools, like ChatGPT, have exploded in popularity in recent months. 

Advertisement

According to the White House official, the office of White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is supervising the development of “decisive actions” the administration can take over “coming weeks.”

The White House‘s work on the issue has also included discussions two to three times a week among White House principals and getting AI companies to commit to addressing public and private sector challenges, the official said. 

Other expected participants at the Tuesday event were:

  • Tristan Harris, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Human Technology
  • Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media
  • Rob Reich, professor of Political Science at Stanford University
  • Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League
  • Fei-Fei Li, co-director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute
Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Biden meeting with technology leaders, academics on AI regulation

Empowering the public sector to implement responsible AI practices

Strengthening security resilience through the power of automation

The Daily Scoop Podcast

How automation can solve for workforce challenges and be a driver for innovation

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition