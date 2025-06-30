Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Scammers have a new tactic: impersonating DOGE

An email reviewed by Scoop News Group and analyzed by Proofpoint reveals the latest attempt by fraudsters to capitalize on confusion over the Elon Musk-created group.

By and

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Elon Musk shows off a shirt that says "DOGE" as he walks on the South Lawn of the white House after stepping off Marine One upon arrival to the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2025. (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Scammers are impersonating the Department of Government Efficiency in an effort to steal personal information and possibly take advantage of people who believe they’ll receive direct compensation from the Elon Musk-created group’s supposed efforts to cut down on waste, fraud and abuse. 

An email reviewed by Scoop News Group, and subsequently analyzed by experts at the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, revealed a new scheme that involved scammers pretending to be a DOGE agent looking to steal personal information. 

The message was sent to close to 1,800 email addresses and to more than 350 organizations, Proofpoint found. While the effort didn’t appear to be targeted, recipient email accounts were affiliated with colleges and universities, transit entities, as well as government and other organizations. 

“U.S. government impersonation is a very common theme for business email compromise and fraud actors and DOGE … now that it exists, would be part of that, especially for threat actors who had their finger on the pulse of what’s going on, people who are paying attention to what’s in the news, what’s being talked about,” explained Selena Larson, a staff threat researcher at Proofpoint.

Advertisement

The email said it was sent from an Agent Daniels with the “DOGE Coordination Unit,” with the subject line “DOGE Community Access.” The email claims that the recipient has been given a specific ID and an option to message an agent affiliated with DOGE, and from an non-existent “Division of Government & Economic Development.” It seems to be soliciting support in DOGE’s efforts and directed people to chat on a separate online platform. 

After Scoop News Group flagged the email to Proofpoint, analysts at the company were able to interact with the apparent fraudster, whose lure link brought them to a WhatsApp chat, Larson said. The person identified themselves as “your assigned personal agent from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been authorized by the federal government to issue tax refunds to eligible citizens from funds recovered from improper government expenditures.” 

The scammer sent Proofpoint a PDF to fill out for the refund, a move the company assessed was designed to get the recipient to share sensitive personally identifiable information (PII), “which can lead to fraud, impersonation, [and] other follow-on potential activities,” Larson said. IP addresses related to the scheme appeared to be coming from southern Nigeria, Proofpoint found. 

The White House confirmed that the email was not from the government. 

“Federal employees should remain vigilant about spam, phishing attempts, and suspicious messages in their government email accounts,” a spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management told Scoop News Group. 

Advertisement

“Questionable emails should be reported through the relevant agency’s designated channels and OPM advises all federal employees to avoid clicking on any unknown links or attachments. For more information on cybersecurity best practices, federal workers should visit opm.gov/cybersecurity,” the spokesperson added. 

A spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency similarly emphasized that most official government communications will originate from a .gov domain and there are “key actions to verify online communications.” The spokesperson said they were not previously aware of this particular scheme.

“We would like to remind the public of key actions to verify online communications. Be cautious of urgent or emotionally appealing messages, requests for personal or financial information, untrusted shortened URLs, and incorrect email addresses or links,” they said. 

The effort comes amid ongoing attempts to take advantage of confusion over DOGE. Proofpoint researchers have previously caught ransomware attackers impersonating far-right figure Nick Fuentes with terminology related to the group, and other cyber firms have seen the use of other prominent DOGE names. McAfee has also seen a small number of scammers try to exploit people by associating themselves with “DOGE.”

Larson said that Proofpoint has seen other DOGE-related email campaigns as well, mostly with fraud in mind. Larson said one of the messages, supposedly from a “U.S. federal compensation bureau,” reads: “In addition to the U.S. Department of Justice, the FTC, CISA and DOGE have approved compensation of $3 million.”

Advertisement

Adding to confusion is that in the early weeks of DOGE’s efforts, actual government communication from OPM came off as suspicious, leading some federal workers to report the email as spam. DOGE’s website also included a series of security vulnerabilities when launched and was, at one point, susceptible to being edited by the public. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Protesters gather outside of the Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The group of federal employees and supporters are protesting against Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his aids who have been given access to federal employee personal data and have allegedly locked out career civil servants from the OPM computer systems. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Federal judge grants preliminary injunction in challenge to DOGE record access at OPM

The ruling provides a win for administration challengers on the heels of several recent court victories for the DOGE.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

SSA makes another DOGE switch at CIO; Federal workers at at least one agency have tried to use Deepseek

DOD CIO solicits industry to inform revamp of ‘cumbersome’ cybersecurity risk framework; Congress seeks ban on government use of foreign adversary AI

Why the FCC’s journey to the cloud is a model for modernization

VA secretary pledges progress on EHR rollout amid workforce cuts; GSA inks deal with Elastic to discount products for agencies

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV