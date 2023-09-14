Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Customs and Border Protection to update app to screen Ukrainians seeking travel authorization to the US

This revision is part of a step for Uniting for Ukraine, a commitment from the Biden administration to welcome Ukrainian citizens and others who are fleeing Russian invasion and aggression.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of Rodolfo Karisch, Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be updating its CBP One application to screen and vet Ukrainians seeking refuge in the U.S.

The app’s functionality for advance travel authorization (ATA), linked to biometric information provided by noncitizens seeking to obtain permission to fly directly to the U.S., will soon include Ukrainians.

This revision is part of a step for Uniting for Ukraine, a commitment from the Biden administration to temporarily welcome Ukrainian citizens and others who are fleeing Russian invasion and aggression, according to a Federal Register notice by CBP released on Wednesday. 

“This process allows Ukrainian citizens and their qualifying family members the ability to submit certain personal information to USCIS and CBP to facilitate the issuance of an advanced authorization to travel to the United States to seek parole,” the notice states.

Advertisement

CBP One’s biometric collection is limited to a live, facial photograph, but it will be updated to include the physical location at the time of submission. This collection is to determine if an individual seeking a discretionary grant of parole at the port of entry is eligible for ATA.

“This data element will further secure the submission process and provide accurate identity information for completion of vetting in advance of a travel authorization,” CBP wrote in the notice.

This feature in the app has also been used for individuals seeking travel to the U.S. in regions such as Haiti, Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Cuba as part of the Family Reunification Parole process. 

The application also collects another photo from the individual’s passport, along with additional information including an alien registration number and passport number.

While CBP operates the app and allows individuals to submit their biometric information for advance travel authorization using it, it does so in partnership with sister agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which issues and approves Form I–134A ensuring noncitizens have financial support for their stay in the U.S.

Advertisement

The CBP is requesting comments for these updates from the public and from affected agencies over the next 60 days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Gavin Kenneally, Chief Executive Officer at Ghost Robotics speaks as Vision 60 UGV walks in during a House hearing at the US Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountbility Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation met to discuss the use of technology at the US Border, airports and military bases. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Ghost Robotics CEO: Robot dogs could save lives at US borders

By Nihal Krishan

Latest Podcasts

Customs and Border Protection to update app to screen Ukrainians seeking travel authorization to the US

SAP’s Maria Barcarse explores how generative AI enhances CX for citizens

HRSA CIO on optimizing mission delivery with managed and cloud services

The future of digital services

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition