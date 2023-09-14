Customs and Border Protection to update app to screen Ukrainians seeking travel authorization to the US

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be updating its CBP One application to screen and vet Ukrainians seeking refuge in the U.S.

The app’s functionality for advance travel authorization (ATA), linked to biometric information provided by noncitizens seeking to obtain permission to fly directly to the U.S., will soon include Ukrainians.

This revision is part of a step for Uniting for Ukraine, a commitment from the Biden administration to temporarily welcome Ukrainian citizens and others who are fleeing Russian invasion and aggression, according to a Federal Register notice by CBP released on Wednesday.

“This process allows Ukrainian citizens and their qualifying family members the ability to submit certain personal information to USCIS and CBP to facilitate the issuance of an advanced authorization to travel to the United States to seek parole,” the notice states.

Advertisement

CBP One’s biometric collection is limited to a live, facial photograph, but it will be updated to include the physical location at the time of submission. This collection is to determine if an individual seeking a discretionary grant of parole at the port of entry is eligible for ATA.

“This data element will further secure the submission process and provide accurate identity information for completion of vetting in advance of a travel authorization,” CBP wrote in the notice.

This feature in the app has also been used for individuals seeking travel to the U.S. in regions such as Haiti, Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Cuba as part of the Family Reunification Parole process.

The application also collects another photo from the individual’s passport, along with additional information including an alien registration number and passport number.

While CBP operates the app and allows individuals to submit their biometric information for advance travel authorization using it, it does so in partnership with sister agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which issues and approves Form I–134A ensuring noncitizens have financial support for their stay in the U.S.

Advertisement

The CBP is requesting comments for these updates from the public and from affected agencies over the next 60 days.