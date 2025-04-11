Advertisement
Customs and Border Protection says it’s reviewing missing servers

A public records request shows that the agency has lost three servers in recent years, along with other devices.

By

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of Rodolfo Karisch, Rio Grande Valley sector chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)


Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Information Technology says it’s reviewing the loss of three physical servers, a public records request shows. 

According to a document produced by CBP’s Cybersecurity Directorate, about 200 government devices have been stolen or gone missing in recent years. Of these devices, 140 were cell phones, and just under 40 were laptops. No items were reported to be lost abroad, according to the document. 

That federal employees would have lost phones and tablets isn’t surprising. FedScoop has reported on lost electronics at the U.S. Agency for International Development and NASA, and agencies often review inventories of employee devices. Still, the loss of government-furnished equipment can raise concerns about the security of sensitive data. Some federal employees have even been caught stealing government IT equipment in order to sell it. 

The loss of three servers is somewhat unusual. The agency did not answer a series of questions about the lost servers, including what data they might have held or whether the losses were ever reported to law enforcement. 

In response to FedScoop questions, an agency spokesperson said “CBP is currently reviewing this issue.” 

In a longer statement, the agency added: “CBP is committed to ensuring inventory accountability and the security of our information systems. The Office of Information Technology (OIT) promotes accurate asset accountability and data management. OIT strives to balance the daily challenges of delivering consistent access to secure data with the longer-term development of game-changing technologies that address CBP’s needs in real time, while managing budget, risk, acquisition, and workforce considerations.”

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop.

