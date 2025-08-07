House Democrats press USDA for answers on DOGE access to farmers’ data

More than a dozen House Democrats are demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following reports that DOGE representatives accessed a sensitive agency-run database that controls government loans and payments to ranchers and farmers across the country.

In a letter led by Rep. April McClain Delaney of Maryland, the Democrats called for an investigation “into DOGE’s interference” at USDA’s Farm Service Agency, citing an NPR story from last month.

According to NPR, DOGE was granted “a highly privileged level” of access to USDA’s National Payment Service, giving those associates the ability to edit data entries, view sensitive personal information and even cancel loans.

Farmers and ranchers must provide a litany of personal information to the USDA when applying for federal loans, disaster aid or other crucial Farm Service Agency programs. The letter, which was also signed by House Agriculture Committee ranking member Angie Craig of Minnesota, noted that more than 90% of U.S. producers rely on Agriculture Department assistance.

Exposure to cybersecurity threats is also a major concern, the lawmakers argued.

“Without protection in place, we run real risks: loans could be taken in producers’ names if their data is leaked, credit scores could be impacted, and our national security could be threatened,” the letter stated. “Protecting producer lending and payment data and ensuring that it is secure is especially urgent amid increasing economic volatility and extreme weather events, which have cost the agriculture sector billions in damages annually in recent years.”

As part of its request, the lawmakers want USDA to immediately revoke DOGE access to confidential producer data and reaffirm “that only properly authorized USDA personnel are responsible for processing payments and making loan decisions.”

Relatedly, the House Democrats are urging USDA and FSA to provide information on how Trump administration policies are affecting the privacy of U.S. farmers and producers.

They’re also seeking answers to specifics on DOGE’s access to USDA systems, including what information was contained in the networks, why it was deemed necessary for these individuals to be granted such privileges, whether any DOGE representatives approved or blocked USDA payments or loans, and what, if any, data or records were altered by DOGE.

The letter asks USDA for a “thorough response” to House Democrats’ inquiry by Aug. 14.