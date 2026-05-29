As government scales AI, data strategy will define success

The Office of Management and Budget’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) inventory identified roughly 3,600 AI use cases across federal agencies, reflecting a nearly 70% year-over-year increase. That growth underscores how quickly AI is moving from experimentation to execution across the government. But inventory growth is not the same as operational maturity.

As agencies move from pilots to production, success will depend less on model access and more on whether agencies have the right data, governance, and operational discipline in place. In pilots, agencies can often evaluate tools using narrow datasets, controlled environments, or limited workflows. In production, AI systems must operate against real mission data, existing governance requirements, and decisions that affect services, operations, and public trust.

Federal agencies are deploying AI to support fraud detection, optimize infrastructure and traffic systems, improve citizen services, strengthen cybersecurity operations, and assist in education and workforce programs. Each of those use cases depends on whether the underlying data is accurate, current, accessible, secure, and aligned to the mission outcome.

Data readiness is the challenge, not model access

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Most agencies already have access to commercially available tools and increasingly powerful models. What many still lack is the operational readiness required to deploy AI effectively in mission-critical environments, which begins with reliable data.

Even advanced AI systems can produce unreliable outputs if they rely on incomplete, duplicated, outdated, or poorly governed data. In mission environments, inaccurate outputs can delay decisions, generate false positives, reduce public trust, and create operational risk.

As agencies scale AI, they should begin with the mission outcome and work backward to the data required to support it. Instead of asking, “which AI tool should we adopt?” agencies should first ask “what mission outcome are we trying to improve, and what data is required to support it?”

This is not simply a matter of collecting more data. Excessive, outdated, or irrelevant information can increase noise and reduce the accuracy of AI outputs. Agencies need curated, mission-aligned datasets that provide context, relevance, and accuracy.

The challenge is compounded by the reality that many federal data environments remain fragmented across legacy systems, siloed ownership structures, and disconnected platforms that were never designed to support interoperable AI workflows. Procurement decisions that are not aligned to data readiness and governance maturity risk creating fragmented AI deployments that are difficult to scale or sustain.

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AI-ready data requires operational discipline

Building a strong data foundation requires agencies to understand where data resides, who owns it, how current it is, whether it can be securely accessed, and whether it is usable by AI systems for identified mission outcomes.

This requires cleaning and curating datasets, removing redundancies, addressing gaps, eliminating irrelevant information, and transforming data into formats AI systems can process effectively. It also requires consistent metadata standards, secure data-sharing frameworks, and governance policies that support interoperability across systems and teams.

Data maintenance must become a continuous operational function. AI systems depend on consistently refreshed, secure, and governed data pipelines to remain effective over time. Depending on the mission, those pipelines may need to update information daily, hourly, or even in near real time.

Governance will define trustworthy AI

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As agencies operationalize AI, governance becomes just as important. AI data governance requires policies and processes for how data is collected, stored, accessed, secured, documented, retained, and used across the AI lifecycle.

That governance determines whether agencies can trust the data feeding an AI system. Agencies need visibility into where data originated, how it was transformed, whether it remains authorized for use, and how it is being applied by AI systems. Without that visibility, agencies may struggle to validate AI outputs, explain decisions, or determine whether a response was based on approved information.

This is especially important in retrieval-based AI architectures, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), where systems pull information from enterprise data sources to generate responses. In those environments, agencies need confidence that systems retrieve only approved, role-appropriate information and that outputs can be traced back to authoritative sources.

Whether agencies pursue building their own custom models or RAG, agencies must ensure the systems understand agency-specific missions, policies, and environments. That requires governed, mission-aligned data that gives AI systems the right context while keeping outputs accurate, authorized, and secure.

Federal AI success will depend on data discipline

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The agencies most successful in scaling AI will be the ones that treat data management as a core component of their AI strategy.

That requires sustained investment in data engineering, governance frameworks, and continuous maintenance processes to keep AI systems accurate, secure, and useful as mission needs change.

As AI becomes more central to government missions, agencies that treat data as strategic infrastructure will be best positioned to scale trustworthy, mission-ready AI.

Daniel Kent is AVP for systems engineering, federal, at Everpure.