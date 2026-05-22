Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

USDA would get more AI grants, research, farmer education under new Senate bill

The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., would make American farmers more competitive on the global market.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Department of Agriculture would receive more grant opportunities for artificial intelligence and educating farmers on the technology under a bipartisan Senate bill introduced Thursday.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said current barriers to AI access can cause American producers to fall behind and be less competitive in the global market.

“Precision technologies have the potential to enhance innovation and productivity in farming and ranching, but outdated USDA programs are holding this potential back from reaching our rural communities,” Budd, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a statement.

The bill would make AI research eligible for the USDA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative grant and a priority for the Agriculture Advanced Research and Development Authority. It would also include responsible AI use education for farmers through the USDA’s Cooperative Extension System, in addition to an expansion of food and agricultural science fellowships and grants for AI.

Advertisement

An “AI in Ag” advisor would also be nominated to tailor existing programs and grants for AI adoption, and work with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to establish AI standards.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

“Emerging technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, offer an opportunity to advance innovation across all industries, but not without access to proper resources and training,” Blunt Rochester said in the statement. “The FARM AI Act will increase investments in the agricultural industry’s use of AI and ensure rural communities are empowered to successfully harness its promise.”

North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Life Sciences Organization also support the bill.

“The bill addresses two critical gaps facing farmers: a lack of capital to adopt AI tools and a shortage of trained workers in rural communities to implement them,” NCLifeSci President Laura Gunter said. “The act strengthens the U.S. food supply chain and positions American farmers to compete internationally.”

Advertisement

The 2026 farm bill, which passed the House 224-200 and is awaiting Senate action, includes few opportunities for AI use in research. Budd’s bill does not have a House counterpart but has been referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., conducts a news conference with freshmen women during the House Democrats 2025 Issues Conference at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on March 13, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

House Democrats seek block on DOGE access to Agriculture Department data

The head of the Farm Service Agency said in a letter that “efficiency employees” have security clearance, but Rep. McClain Delaney has questions about what is being…
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

The looming AI security executive order gets pushed back

Snowflake scores the latest federal OneGov deal for AI, data cloud products

CISA credentials get leaked on GitHub

Resolute’s Chris Cadle on modernizing joint logistics with AI

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV