DOGE reduction-in-force efforts reach Homeland Security

After accessing data at the Department of Homeland Security, including systems operated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency now appears to be behind a new effort to shrink the agency’s staff.

On Monday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem sent a message to employees encouraging them to leave the agency, according to an email viewed by FedScoop. The message explained details of deferred resignation, voluntary early retirement, and voluntary separation incentive payment programs. USCIS sent a separate email, also viewed by FedScoop, explaining aspects of the reduction-in-force programs.

Over the weekend, news outlets reported that DOGE, the White House, and DHS leaders had participated in a range of conversations about staffing cuts. Those come as the Trump administration has weighed ways to reduce the agency’s scope, including through arguments that disaster assistance should be handled by the states, setting the stage for the potential dismantling of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The U.S. Secret Service may also see cuts, reports indicate, as well as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. DHS paused funding to the agency’s Science and Technology Directorate, Nextgov reported.

Advertisement

The reduction-in-force efforts follow DOGE gaining access to DHS systems, which Noem confirmed to CNN back in February. “Elon Musk is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do,” she said at the time.

Last week, FedScoop reported that members of DOGE have now entered USCIS IT systems, prompting a response from House Oversight Committee Democrats, who called the Musk-led group’s access to the systems “unacceptable.”

In a follow-up statement, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., ranking member of the Oversight committee, said the “Trump-Musk Administration is weaponizing all aspects of the federal government to target and attack America’s immigrant communities. DOGE’s demand for the sensitive, personal data of millions of immigrants is deeply concerning, especially as this Administration abducts and disappears immigrants off our streets — including people with legal status. The American people need answers and accountability.”

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a member of the House Homeland Security subcommittees on Border Security and Enforcement, and Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, said in a statement that the Trump administration’s “decision to allow a group of unprepared, unqualified, and untrustworthy Musk loyalists to run amok through our nation’s private, sensitive data should raise the alarm. Trump, Noem, and [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio have weaponized the federal government to pursue a campaign of persecution, mass incarceration, and deportation — disregarding immigrants’ rights and their status.”

Senators from both parties did not respond to requests for comment.