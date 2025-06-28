Social Security Administration makes another DOGE switch at CIO

The Social Security Administration has moved on to its third chief information officer of the Trump administration, tapping yet another individual with Department of Government Efficiency affiliations.

According to an update to CIO.gov, a federal page that features IT leaders in the government, Aram Moghaddassi has taken over as SSA’s top IT official after previously working at the agency in a different role. Moghaddassi, who has also worked at the Labor Department, was at one point given access to IT systems at United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, FedScoop previously reported.

Per his LinkedIn profile, Moghaddassi previously worked for two Elon Musk-owned companies: the social media platform X and Neuralink.

Moghaddassi is at least the third DOGE associate to be named CIO at SSA since President Donald Trump took office in January. Mike Russo, a former CIO at Oracle and the payments processing company Shift4, was installed in the position in early February, an agency spokesperson told FedScoop.

In March, the agency appointed Scott Coulter, a former private equity analyst, to the role. Coulter was listed as CIO on the agency’s org chart as recently as late May, but that page is now blank aside from listing Frank Bisignano as Social Security’s commissioner.