Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Social Security Administration makes another DOGE switch at CIO

The agency has selected Aram Moghaddassi as its IT chief, at least the third DOGE-affiliated individual to hold the position during the Trump administration.

By and

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A sign in front of the entrance of the Security Administration's main campus on March 19, 2025 in Woodlawn, Md. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

The Social Security Administration has moved on to its third chief information officer of the Trump administration, tapping yet another individual with Department of Government Efficiency affiliations. 

According to an update to CIO.gov, a federal page that features IT leaders in the government, Aram Moghaddassi has taken over as SSA’s top IT official after previously working at the agency in a different role. Moghaddassi, who has also worked at the Labor Department, was at one point given access to IT systems at United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, FedScoop previously reported

Per his LinkedIn profile, Moghaddassi previously worked for two Elon Musk-owned companies: the social media platform X and Neuralink.

Moghaddassi is at least the third DOGE associate to be named CIO at SSA since President Donald Trump took office in January. Mike Russo, a former CIO at Oracle and the payments processing company Shift4, was installed in the position in early February, an agency spokesperson told FedScoop. 

Advertisement

In March, the agency appointed Scott Coulter, a former private equity analyst, to the role. Coulter was listed as CIO on the agency’s org chart as recently as late May, but that page is now blank aside from listing Frank Bisignano as Social Security’s commissioner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

DOD CIO solicits industry to inform revamp of ‘cumbersome’ cybersecurity risk framework; Congress seeks ban on government use of foreign adversary AI

Why the FCC’s journey to the cloud is a model for modernization

VA secretary pledges progress on EHR rollout amid workforce cuts; GSA inks deal with Elastic to discount products for agencies

How DOD is recalibrating cloud investments to meet AI and data demands

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV