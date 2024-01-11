Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

DOJ convenes meeting on equity, civil rights in artificial intelligence 

Leaders from multiple agencies discussed enforcement, how to address possible discrimination issues with AI, and obligations under Biden’s AI order, among other things, the DOJ said.

By

Department of Justice Building Sign DOJ
(Getty Images)

The Justice Department convened a meeting of civil rights office leaders and senior officials from across the government to discuss civil rights and equity in artificial intelligence, the agency disclosed Thursday.

The meeting, which was required by President Joe Biden’s recent AI executive order, was held on Wednesday and included conversations about protecting civil rights through enforcement, policy, and education, in addition to how to “leverage shared resources to address discrimination or other adverse situations that may arise through the use of AI and other advanced technologies,” according to the release.

“All participants highlighted the importance of educating the public about how AI and similar systems can violate federal protections and the need to develop holistic remedies to address those harms,” the release said.

The meeting comes as agencies across the federal government are taking initial actions outlined by the AI order. So far, many agencies appear to be on track with 30-, 45-, and 60-day requirements, according to FedScoop reporting. Under the order, the DOJ was required to convene such a meeting within the first 90 days, which would be the end of January. 

Advertisement

According to the release, all participants at the meeting “pledged to continue collaboration to protect the American public against any harms that might result from the increased use and reliance on AI, algorithms and other advanced technologies.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as US President Joe Biden signs an executive order after delivering remarks on advancing the safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2023. Biden issued an executive order October 30, 2023, on regulating artificial intelligence, aiming for the United States to “lead the way” in global efforts at managing the new technology’s risks, the White House said. The “landmark” order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for AI systems and requires developers to “share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government,” according to a White House statement. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NIST seeks public input on its AI executive order requirements

By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

Department of Justice Building Sign DOJ

DOJ convenes meeting on equity, civil rights in artificial intelligence 

How AI and HX design can enhance constituent engagement

Ensuring identity-proofing works for all populations

Modernizing decades of technology debt at the State Department

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition