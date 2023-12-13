Energy Artificial Intelligence Technology Office’s work transferred to other agency subgroups



The Department of Energy has dissolved its Artificial Intelligence Technology Office and transferred much of its work to its Office of Science and the Office of the Chief Information Officer, an agency spokesperson confirmed to FedScoop.

The update came just after DOE announced the creation of a new Office of Critical and Emergency Technology, which is set to focus on areas including AI and semiconductors. Helena Fu was named that office’s director, as well as the agency’s new chief AI officer.

Energy also has a new responsible AI official: Bridget Carper, deputy chief information officer for architecture, engineering, technology, and innovation in the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

“DOE is committed to U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence, and the Department has a significant role to play. The recent growth in modern AI capabilities calls for a dedicated, cross-departmental effort on AI. Leveraging AI models in conjunction with other critical and emerging technologies, including biotechnology and quantum computing, will be transformative,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement to FedScoop.

They continued: “In October, President Biden, in his executive order on AI, directed DOE to create an office to coordinate the Department’s work on critical and emerging technologies, including AI. The work of the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office will be absorbed into other areas of the Department, particularly the Office of Science and the Office of the Chief Information Officer.”