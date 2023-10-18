CGI lands multi-year EPA contract on IT enterprise development

A federal government-focused subsidiary of CGI Inc. announced on Wednesday that it won a multi-year contract worth more than half a billion dollars to provide information technology services to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agreement is meant to boost the agency’s enterprise operations and work in support of “human health and the environment,” according to a press release shared by the company.

“We must confront the nation’s most urgent health and environmental challenges today by expanding our range of innovative technology capabilities, aligning those capabilities to our mission, and optimizing our overall mission support operations,” EPA Chief Information Officer Vaughn Noga said in a statement included in that release.

The Information Technology Enterprise Development contract “provides new opportunities to meet these challenges through technical innovation and strengthens our efforts to protect human health and the environment for the American public,” he added.

The ITED program is supposed to help automate aspects of EPA’s business operations and introduce emerging technologies, among other goals. Notably, CGI has worked with the EPA on a variety of other technology programs, including the Central Data Exchange, a key part of the agency’s electronic data reporting system.

The contract is a reminder that software and other technology play a major role in assisting environmental regulators. It also comes amid a range of other IT challenges at the agency. For example, the Government Accountability Office recently flagged that the agency’s air quality tracking systems require major updates. Earlier this summer, the agency’s watchdog found that a system used to monitor radiation included vulnerabilities.