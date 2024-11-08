Advertisement
FAA seeks artificial intelligence-powered safety tool

The agency faces unique constraints in approaching the still-developing technology.

By

Grounded Delta Airlines planes are parked at gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images).

The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to search for potential applications of artificial intelligence meant to boost aviation safety, including with a new call for information from technology vendors. 

Earlier this week, the agency posted a request for information focused on tools that might use machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify safety risks. That tool or platform would also be used to study data to generate potential actionable insights for the aviation agency —- and assist with rapid response capabilities.

The agency is interested in independently created analytics and experience with aviation data. 

“This initiative will not only accelerate the FAA’s safety and non-safety related capabilities but will also leverage the provider’s advanced technical expertise to ensure continuous improvement in aviation standards and practices both within and outside the FAA,” the posting explains. 

In the summer, the agency put out a market survey focused on a new safety analytics system to produce “insights from current and additional sources of data and provide a comprehensive understanding of causal factors of safety events to help predict high-risk operations and environments.”

FedScoop previously obtained a series of documents related to the artificial intelligence use cases already being investigated or deployed at the agency, which faces unique challenges in approaching the emerging technology. Several of those use cases appeared relatively conservative, aviation experts said. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.

