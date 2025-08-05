Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Senate bill calls for FCC-led task force to combat overseas robocalls

The Foreign Robocall Elimination Act from Sens. Budd and Welch aims to protect Americans “from being preyed on by criminal enterprises across the globe.”

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission hangs inside the hearing room at the FCC headquarters on Feb. 26, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

To better battle the scourge of robocalls plaguing Americans’ phones, a bipartisan pair of senators is pushing new legislation that would require the Federal Communications Commission to train its eyes on scammers operating abroad.

The Foreign Robocall Elimination Act from Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., charges the FCC with creating a public-private task force focused on finding new methods to eliminate unlawful robocalls that are made by overseas actors, an effort that Budd said is aimed at better protecting Americans “from being preyed on by criminal enterprises across the globe.”

“Robocalls from scammers aren’t just annoying, they victimize tens of millions of Americans, stealing billions of dollars from unsuspecting individuals,” the North Carolina Republican said in a press release Tuesday. “With many robocalls originating overseas, combining the efforts of government agencies in charge of protecting Americans from scams with private sector expertise will help us stay ahead of cutting-edge technologies used by foreign criminal enterprises.”

The bill, Budd added, builds on “the important steps Congress has taken to curb these harmful robocalls,” referring to the TRACED Act. The 2019 law was meant to deter criminal robocall violations and bolster enforcement of section 227(b) of the Communications Act, which restricts the use of automated phone dialing systems.

Advertisement

Despite the enactment of the TRACED Act and subsequent congressional and FCC efforts, robocalls remain a serious problem. Welch said in the press release that “Vermonters receive nearly 3.5 million robocalls every month. And it’s not only our state — folks in red and blue states alike are sick and tired of picking up the phone and wondering if they’re talking to a friend or being scammed.”

Under the new bill, the FCC task force — created in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission and the attorney general — would enlist other relevant federal agencies and seven private sector representatives, including voice service providers, analytics providers, technologists and other experts. 

There would also be someone from the marketing world who “communicates with consumers by telephone as part of the normal course of business,” per the bill text, as well as a business or nonprofit rep who uses the phone for non-marketing purposes and someone from an organization that advocates for consumers and has relevant experience combating robocalls.

Once assembled, the task force would prepare a report for federal agencies and for Congress that contains recommendations to ward off unwanted robocalls and makes recommendations for doing so. The report would examine issues including caller ID technologies in foreign countries, which nations have emerged as primary source points for foreign calls, the magnitude of financial losses and stolen identities, and potentially better technical solutions, among other measures.

From an enforcement standpoint, the bill charges the task force with exploring options for a stronger Department of Justice presence. There would also be an exploration of incentivizing foreign countries to cooperate with U.S. law enforcement on the matter.

Advertisement

The press release announcing the bill touted key endorsements from AARP and USTelecom – The Broadband Association.

“Illegal robocalls are not just a nuisance — they’re a threat to vulnerable Americans and a tool for scammers around the world,” said Josh Bercu, senior vice president of the trade group and executive director of the Industry Traceback Group. “Thanks to strong partnerships between the Industry Traceback Group and federal, state, and local law enforcement, we’ve made measurable progress in stopping these bad actors. The Foreign Robocall Elimination Act builds on this success to empower industry and law enforcement to use what works to crack down on the bad actors overseas preying on Americans.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

New FCC rules would require AI disclosures from robocallers

The agency now seeks public comment on a proposal aimed at creating transparency around the use of the technology in robocalls and robotexts.
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

Senate confirms national cyber director pick Sean Cairncross; A new commission to examine how to create an independent Cyber Force

Data leaders condemn Trump’s order to fire BLS commissioner; Trump nominates former private equity exec Edward Forst as GSA administrator

GSA is planning to bring its chatbot to the rest of government; Trump administration launches effort aimed at improving health records

Senate Democrats want audit of DOGE access to federal systems; Army Secretary forces West Point to rescind appointment given to Jen Easterly

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV