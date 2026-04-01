Trump administration’s embrace of drones picks up steam with DHS, FCC moves

The Department of Homeland Security is building out its drone arsenal as the Federal Communications Commission looks to clear a path for further proliferation of unmanned aircraft systems, the latest agency initiatives aimed at easing integration of the technology.

New government spending records show that DHS awarded $750,000 for unmanned aircraft systems and counter-UAS capabilities to the Mitre Corporation, a not-for-profit organization operating federally funded research and development centers.

Mitre is a frequent partner to the agency, supplying DHS with CIO services support, capabilities for its cyber crime center and technical assessments of commercial products, among other tasks. DHS plans to use the systems to produce data-driven insights and operational recommendations, according to the contract documents.

The drone-related assistance is coming amid sharpened focus on UAS and counter-UAS across the federal government.

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In line with the Trump administration’s plan to “unleash American drone dominance,” the FCC opened a request for comment this week that seeks to inform strategies aimed at modernizing experimental licensing, creating innovation zones and providing more spectrum for drone operators.

Since the Trump administration took office last year, the FCC said it has granted nearly 230 UAS experimental approvals and inaugural counter-UAS experimental approvals. The agency is focused on “alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens” and streamlining licensing rules.

Widescale events happening later this year have added a sense of urgency as it relates to drone aptitude and capacity.

DHS stood up a new office dedicated to UAS in January, with the goal of easing procurement and deployment. The agency earmarked millions of dollars to boost drone-tracking infrastructure and detection technologies across the country. Earlier this year, DHS struck drone-related deals for counter-UAS training and medium-range systems, too.

Other federal agencies are also preparing to increase their drone fleet and related operations.

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In March, the Department of Transportation cleared trees and brush at a helipad to make way for UAS operations. The agency is also gathering information about how to further integrate drones at airports and how to adapt safety standards for increasing UAS presence in airspace. Similar to DHS, the DOT’s Federal Aviation Administration created an office this year to oversee drones and other advanced aviation technologies.

The Department of the Interior has been adding drones to its operations this year, too, with help from several vendors, including Skydio and Drone Amplified. The Defense Department is also looking to rapidly expand its proficiency, with multibillion contracts and a massive product reservoir.

As the UAS industry reaps the benefits of the federal government’s hefty investments, watchdogs have concerns about misuse and abuse.

“The refusal of the FAA and others to enact protections for privacy in the face of this powerful new surveillance technology may subject ordinary people to increasingly routine aerial monitoring of their lives,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a white paper published in March.