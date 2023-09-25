Federal cloud advisory committee sets public meetings to provide recommendations for FedRAMP

The General Services Administration issued a notice announcing a series of four public meetings of the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee (FSCAC) to provide recommendations on the evolution of federal cloud security under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

In the meetings, the FSCAC will advise GSA, the FedRAMP Board and others on FedRAMP operations and the way forward for the program to best serve federal agencies’ cloud security needs, according to the notice.

Broadly, the goal of the committee is to provide recommendations on ways to increase agency reuse of FedRAMP authorizations, actions to simplify and streamline FedRAMP authorizations for commercial cloud service providers and agencies, and measures to increase small business authorizations under the program.

“The FSCAC will ensure effective and ongoing coordination of agency adoption, use, authorization, monitoring, acquisition and securing of cloud computing products and services to enable agency mission and administrative priorities,” the notice states.

The meetings will take place starting Oct. 11 and occur each Wednesday until Nov. 9 with planned topics for discussion, such as the cloud provider authorization process, continuous monitoring and opportunities to automate FedRAMP.

In the final session, the committee will generate recommendations to GSA on topics discussed in previous meetings.

The committee’s meetings come as the Office of Management and Budget and GSA look to issue new policy guidance on the future of FedRAMP, Deputy Federal CIO Drew Myklegard recently told FedScoop.