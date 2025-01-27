Greg Barbaccia picked as Trump’s federal CIO

Greg Barbaccia will serve as the federal chief information officer under the new Trump administration, FedScoop has learned.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Barbaccia has been hired for the federal CIO role within the Office of Management and Budget. OMB and the White House did not return requests for comment.

Barbaccia also announced on his LinkedIn page Jan. 24 that he was starting in the position.

He replaces Clare Martorana, who served in the role for nearly the entirety of the Biden administration. In the short time the role has been vacant since Martorana stepped down Jan. 20, Deputy Federal CIO Drew Myklegard has filled it in an acting capacity.

Barbaccia comes to the role with a background of mostly private-sector experience, though he started his career in the U.S. Army, according to a public bio. He then went on to build a resume as a technology leader at Palantir, where he spent a decade in roles including head of intelligence and investigations; blockchain company Elementus; and San Francisco-based credit underwriting technology company Theorem, where he was most recently CISO before taking the federal CIO role.

President Donald Trump has also announced a few other top-level administration tech officials, including David Sacks as the White House AI and crypto czar, Michael Kratsios as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Lynne Parker as executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Science and Technology and counselor to the OSTP director.

FedScoop reporter Madison Alder contributed to this story.