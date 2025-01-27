Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Greg Barbaccia picked as Trump’s federal CIO

Barbaccia, like many of President Trump's picks, comes to the senior government leadership role with a background of mostly private sector experience.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The White House
(Getty Images)

Greg Barbaccia will serve as the federal chief information officer under the new Trump administration, FedScoop has learned.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Barbaccia has been hired for the federal CIO role within the Office of Management and Budget. OMB and the White House did not return requests for comment.

Barbaccia also announced on his LinkedIn page Jan. 24 that he was starting in the position.

He replaces Clare Martorana, who served in the role for nearly the entirety of the Biden administration. In the short time the role has been vacant since Martorana stepped down Jan. 20, Deputy Federal CIO Drew Myklegard has filled it in an acting capacity.

Advertisement

Barbaccia comes to the role with a background of mostly private-sector experience, though he started his career in the U.S. Army, according to a public bio. He then went on to build a resume as a technology leader at Palantir, where he spent a decade in roles including head of intelligence and investigations; blockchain company Elementus; and San Francisco-based credit underwriting technology company Theorem, where he was most recently CISO before taking the federal CIO role.

President Donald Trump has also announced a few other top-level administration tech officials, including David Sacks as the White House AI and crypto czar, Michael Kratsios as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Lynne Parker as executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Science and Technology and counselor to the OSTP director.

FedScoop reporter Madison Alder contributed to this story.

Billy Mitchell

Written by Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell is Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of Scoop News Group's editorial brands. He oversees operations, strategy and growth of SNG's award-winning tech publications, FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. After earning his journalism degree at Virginia Tech and winning the school's Excellence in Print Journalism award, Billy received his master's degree from New York University in magazine writing while interning at publications like Rolling Stone.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Michael Kratsios, Donald Trump
President Donald Trump, joined by Michael Kratsios, signs a presidential memo for continued testing of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)-drones, at his Oval Office desk Oct. 25, 2017. (White House / Shealah Craighead)

Trump sends Kratsios’s OSTP nomination to Senate

The former chief technology officer is officially Trump’s nominee to lead the White House’s science and technology arm.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

Trump administration scraps AI-focused framework for FedRAMP; Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegesth issues a message to the force, touching on emerging tech

Trump orders review of Biden admin’s AI work, creation of new AI action plan; DOD considering tactical drones to accompany troops Trump is surging to the border

How generative AI is paving the way for transformative federal operations

OPM creates email account to report suspected diversity and inclusion initiatives; Trump officially nominates Michael Kratsios to be director of OSTP

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV