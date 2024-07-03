Advertisement
GSA announces new Technology Modernization Fund director

Larry Bafundo will lead the GSA funding vehicle as federal IT officials and lawmakers continue calls to fund the TMF.

By

GSA Deputy Administrator Katy Kale, pictured at the Google Public Sector Forum on Oct. 17, 2023, named Larry Bafundo the new director of the Technology Modernization Fund. (Scoop News Group photo)

Amid calls from the White House and Congress to fund the Technology Modernization Fund, the General Services Administration’s funding vehicle has named a new, permanent executive director. 

In an email obtained by FedScoop, the GSA Deputy Administrator Katy Kale announced that Larry Bafundo would take on the role, after most recently serving as TMF’s deputy executive director. Kale recognized Bafundo as a technologist who has led “complex digital initiatives” in both the public and private sectors. 

Prior to joining the GSA in January, Bafundo oversaw the Department of Labor’s modernization efforts as deputy director and then director of the initiative, leading a $2 billion effort to upgrade unemployment insurance systems, according to the email. Additionally, Bafundo served at GSA’s 18F unit for just over two years as a product manager, leading transformation efforts for crime data collection and reporting, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Kale wrote: “For six years, TMF has been a crucial way to invest in IT modernization projects that enable the federal government to deliver simple, seamless and secure services to the American public. I know that the entire TMF team will continue to deliver meaningful results for GSA, for our other fellow agencies and for the American people.”

The announcement comes after multiple calls from top federal IT leaders and lawmakers to revitalize the TMF, and a notice from the GSA that the program is nearing the end of its America Rescue Plan funding. 

NextGov first reported Bafundo’s promotion.

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

