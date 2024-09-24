GSA sees uptick in registrants for AI training series

A General Services Administration partnership with the Office of Management and Budget has seen over 12,000 registrants for an AI training series for government employees that starts this month.

The series, which runs through the end of October, is meant to help ensure that government employees are using AI safely and responsibly, according to a Monday release. Ann Lewis, director of the GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, said in an interview with FedScoop that thousands of government workers are teaching one another about AI use cases and best practices, joining communities of practice and trying to figure out what’s going to work best for their own agencies.

In the release, GSA reported that the agency saw registration rise by 41%, and that the training program has a 94% satisfaction rate to date.

“It’s bringing in government workers at all levels and providing space for collaboration,” Lewis said. “The AI Community of Practice at TTS has also expanded its annual artificial intelligence training program. …. This year we have three tracks on technology, leadership and procurement.”

The TTS director called AI “the great enabler,” and said “you don’t have to be an expert to be able to do tech work.”

Lewis pointed out that there are barriers in the tech world based on tech culture that have “in the past, prevented people from feeling like they could ask questions or could get their hands dirty or get into the details.” She said that with AI-assisted tools, individuals are able to ask their favorite AI system to explain how things work or help build something.

“I think AI is going to be able to — generative AI in particular — enable people to get more into problem spaces and work that they might have previously been intimated about,” Lewis said. “I’m hoping that’s something that everyone can harness and explore and figure out how to make work for them.”