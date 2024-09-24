Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

GSA sees uptick in registrants for AI training series

In an interview with FedScoop, GSA’s director of Technology Transformation Services made the case for AI as an enabler of a more tech-ready workforce.

By

TTS Director Ann Lewis holds a microphone and sits in a white chair on stage at Scoop News group's CyberTalks in Washington. She is joined by GDIT's vice president of cyber, Matthew Mcfadden, and Scoop News Group's senior vice president of content strategy, Wyatt Kash, who are also seated.
Director of the General Services Administration's Technology Transformation Services Ann Lewis speaks on a panel titled "Protecting Consumers in the Digital Age: Government's Role" at CyberTalks 2023 in Washington. (Photo by EPNAC)

A General Services Administration partnership with the Office of Management and Budget has seen over 12,000 registrants for an AI training series for government employees that starts this month.

The series, which runs through the end of October, is meant to help ensure that government employees are using AI safely and responsibly, according to a Monday release. Ann Lewis, director of the GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, said in an interview with FedScoop that thousands of government workers are teaching one another about AI use cases and best practices, joining communities of practice and trying to figure out what’s going to work best for their own agencies. 

In the release, GSA reported that the agency saw registration rise by 41%, and that the training program has a 94% satisfaction rate to date.

“It’s bringing in government workers at all levels and providing space for collaboration,” Lewis said. “The AI Community of Practice at TTS has also expanded its annual artificial intelligence training program. …. This year we have three tracks on technology, leadership and procurement.”

Advertisement

The TTS director called AI “the great enabler,” and said “you don’t have to be an expert to be able to do tech work.”

Lewis pointed out that there are barriers in the tech world based on tech culture that have “in the past, prevented people from feeling like they could ask questions or could get their hands dirty or get into the details.” She said that with AI-assisted tools, individuals are able to ask their favorite AI system to explain how things work or help build something.

“I think AI is going to be able to — generative AI in particular — enable people to get more into problem spaces and work that they might have previously been intimated about,” Lewis said. “I’m hoping that’s something that everyone can harness and explore and figure out how to make work for them.”

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Red Hat’s Adam Clater on how AI is bettering the customer experience

Splunk’s Brad Mowbray on how agencies are investing in IT

Accenture Federal Services’ Andrew Kim on how zero-trust architectures are improving cybersecurity

T-Mobile’s Jeff Simon talks how federal agency IT investments are changing

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV