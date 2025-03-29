Advertisement
Treasury Department elevates Jeffrey King from deputy CIO to the top IT spot

The reshuffle in Treasury’s IT shop comes as the IRS cut about 50 IT staffers Friday.

By

Department of the Treasury
The Treasury building. (Getty Images)

Jeffrey King is now the acting chief information officer of the Treasury Department, according to an update to the CIO Council webpage

Tony Arcadi, who has served the position since 2021, told FedScoop on Saturday that he took the “fork” deferred resignation offer and was placed on administrative leave as of last Monday. Nick Totten is the deputy CIO for the agency. 

Another source within the agency confirmed King, who was previously deputy CIO, is now acting in the chief IT position. King had been deputy CIO since 2022. He also briefly served as acting CIO of the Internal Revenue Service, where he helped push forward modernization initiatives. 

The change in the Treasury’s IT shop comes as approximately 50 IT workers within the IRS were placed on administrative leave Friday, which FedScoop reported Saturday. 

The Trump administration has been cycling through CIOs somewhat rapidly. The Energy Department, the Small Business Administration, and the Social Security Administration have all already moved on from their first appointees to the position. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.

