GSA taps former Salesforce VP as acting and deputy administrator

Stephen Ehikian, previously a vice president for AI products at the software company, was sworn in to temporarily lead GSA on Monday.

The U.S. General Services Administration headquarters is seen April 19, 2012 in Washington, D.C. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Ehikian, a former Salesforce vice president and self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur,” has been named acting administrator and deputy administrator of the General Services Administration.

Ehikian, according to a press release from GSA, plans to accelerate the government-wide adoption of technology, drive maximum efficiency in government procurement and work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency.

The acting administrator, who was sworn in Monday, comes from the private sector, including two AI product stints at Salesforce, according to Ehikian’s LinkedIn profile. Ehikian, referred to in his profile and in the GSA press release as a “serial entrepreneur,” helped found two artificial intelligence-powered platforms that were both acquired by Salesforce. Earlier in his career, Ehikian worked in finance at Morgan Stanley, Westbrook Partners and SRS Investment Management. 

“I will return the GSA to its core purpose of making government work smarter and faster,” Ehikian said in the release. “Moving forward, GSA will be laser focused on driving an efficient government and enabling our sister agencies to provide better service to taxpayers at lower costs.” 

Ehikian graduated from Yale with a bachelors in mechanical engineering and economics and later earned an MBA from Stanford. 

GSA this week also named Thomas Shedd as director of the Technology Transformation Services and deputy Federal Acquisition Service commissioner, according to Federal News Network. 

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

