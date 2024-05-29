HHS names acting chief AI officer as it searches for permanent official

The Department of Health and Human Services has designated Micky Tripathi, its national coordinator for health IT, as acting chief artificial intelligence officer while it searches for a permanent replacement, a department spokesperson confirmed to FedScoop.

“Micky has been a leading expert in our AI work and will provide tremendous expertise and relationships across HHS and externally to guide our efforts in the coming months,” the spokesperson said. “Micky already serves as co-chair of the HHS AI Task Force. He will continue in his role as National Coordinator for Health IT during the search for a permanent Chief AI Officer.”

Greg Singleton, the previous CAIO, is still part of the agency’s IT workforce, the spokesperson confirmed. But they also noted that the Office of Management and Budget required agencies to designate CAIOs at the executive level in an effort to improve accountability for AI issues.

HHS didn’t say when the department had named Tripathi as acting CAIO, but the change appears to have been made recently on the agency’s website. Singleton was still listed as CAIO as of at least May 14, per a copy of HHS’s Office of the CAIO webpage archived in the Wayback Machine. According to the webpage at the time of this story, the “content was last reviewed” on May 24.

Under President Joe Biden’s AI executive order, CAIOs serve as the official in charge of promoting the use of the technology within an agency and managing its risks. The requirement to have such an official went into effect 60 days after OMB’s memo on AI governance, which would have been May 27.

Many agencies moved quickly to designate CAIOs after the order, tapping officials such as chief information, data and technology officers to carry out the role. Other agencies already had a CAIO, including HHS and the Department of Homeland Security. In fact, the position at HHS has been around since 2021 when the agency named Oki Mek as its first CAIO. Singleton replaced Mek as the department’s top AI official in March 2022.