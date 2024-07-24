Advertisement
The software you can’t use at NASA

A variety of applications from Chinese companies are on the list — as are a handful of more surprising inclusions.

By

NASA flight engineer Roy Roper (left) reviews laptop displays showing ASTAR data with Boeing principal investigator Gabe Brewer during a ground simulation. (Boeing)

TikTok, WeChat, Grammarly, and Microsoft Yammer are just some of the tools that NASA employees are barred from using on agency devices, according to a document obtained by FedScoop that provides insight into software denials on the space agency’s networks. 

The list is a reminder of the myriad reasons why federal employees might not be able to access certain tools on their workstations, including agency policy directives, chief information officer decisions, and federal law. 

The document, obtained by FedScoop through a public records request, provides examples of tools banned under the agency’s cybersecurity blocks repository. These include apps banned for government use by federal law, including WeChat, Tencent, TikTok, CamScanner, and Kaspersky Antivirus. These apps have links to countries deemed security risks by the United States, namely China and Russia.  

It also includes some apps that haven’t been approved by the agency’s chief information officer, including the popular AI copy-editing tool Grammarly, the presentation platform Prezi, and DropBox. 

“In general, software, applications, and other tools undergo a rigorous review process before they are authorized for use by NASA personnel on agency devices and networks,” said Jennifer Dooren, the deputy news chief at NASA.

She continued: “Software and applications may not be approved for a variety of reasons, including data security risk, country of origin, cost, or duplication of services.  NASA’s networks are continuously monitored and, if found, unauthorized software and applications are removed.”

Here’s a link to the document in full.  

