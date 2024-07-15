Social Security Administration transitioning long-time users to Login.gov

Late last week, the Social Security Administration announced that long-time users of the agency’s online account system would have to switch to Login.gov, the government-wide identity management and sign-on service created by the General Services Administration.

The new requirement applies to users who created accounts for Social Security’s services, including its my Social Security benefits-management platform, before September 2021, but not those who already have a Login.gov account or those who’ve signed up for ID.me, another identity verification service.

The agency’s “my Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us,” Martin O’Malley, the agency’s commissioner, said in a statement. “We’re excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”

SSA said in a release that more than five million users have already made the move to Login.gov.

Advertisement

The move constitutes the latest effort by a federal agency to transition government customers to a more-involved authentication platform. Last September, GSA announced that every Cabinet-level agency had transitioned to using Login.gov.

In April, GSA said that it would launch a pilot of biometric verification within Login.gov, though the agency is also investigating concerns related to potential algorithmic bias. The program’s deputy director, Hanna Kim, was recently promoted to lead the initiative this past spring.