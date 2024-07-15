Advertisement
Social Security Administration transitioning long-time users to Login.gov

Federal agencies are increasingly turning to Login.gov, the identity authentication and secure sign-on service created by GSA.

By

A view of a Social Security Administration building in Burbank, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo by Valerie Macon /AFP via Getty Images)

Late last week, the Social Security Administration announced that long-time users of the agency’s online account system would have to switch to Login.gov, the government-wide identity management and sign-on service created by the General Services Administration. 

The new requirement applies to users who created accounts for Social Security’s services, including its my Social Security benefits-management platform, before September 2021, but not those who already have a Login.gov account or those who’ve signed up for ID.me, another identity verification service. 

The agency’s “my Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us,” Martin O’Malley, the agency’s commissioner, said in a statement. “We’re excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”

SSA said in a release that more than five million users have already made the move to Login.gov.

The move constitutes the latest effort by a federal agency to transition government customers to a more-involved authentication platform. Last September, GSA announced that every Cabinet-level agency had transitioned to using Login.gov. 

In April, GSA said that it would launch a pilot of biometric verification within Login.gov, though the agency is also investigating concerns related to potential algorithmic bias. The program’s deputy director, Hanna Kim, was recently promoted to lead the initiative this past spring. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.
