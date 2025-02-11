Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

California Republican looks to codify NAIRR, establish select committee on AI

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said he plans to reintroduce the CREATE AI Act and confirmed conversations about another House AI committee or working group.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) speaks during a House hearing on Oct. 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Codifying the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource and establishing an AI select committee are among the top priorities this Congress for the House Republican who co-chaired the chamber’s task force last year on the emerging technology.

During a fireside chat Tuesday at the State of the Net conference in Washington, D.C., Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said he plans to reintroduce the Creating Resources for Every American to Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Act of 2023 — better known as the CREATE Act — and he is “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects of the bill to establish the NAIRR.

Obernolte also said he is pushing Congress to form an AI select committee, a logical next step to the House AI task force, which the California Republican co-chaired. The task force wrapped its work last year with the release of a final report in December

On the sidelines of Tuesday’s event, Obernolte told FedScoop that when it comes to the CREATE ACT, he’s “trying to make it more clear to my colleagues that the vast majority of the compute and the data is going to be donated. What we’re providing is a federal framework for managing that.”

Advertisement

“I think there was fear that taxpayer resources were going to be used to fund this compute, and that’s not necessary,” he continued. “We have such a huge outpouring of donations from industry who are also eager to see this get created.”

Legislation to codify the NAIRR, a shared research infrastructure for AI that operates in a pilot format through the National Science Foundation, moved out of committee floors in both the House and the Senate last Congress, but ultimately did not make it across the finish line. 

The resource was originally established in former President Joe Biden’s AI executive order, though its future remains uncertain with the Trump administration’s recall of the directive

Amid that uncertainty, Obernolte remains hopeful that the House AI task force’s final report — which detailed recommendations to Congress on how to handle the surge in AI tools in legislative activities — is only the beginning of the chamber’s work on the technology. He said he’s “very much convinced” that there is still a need for a group of people that are “dedicated to action on this issue,” voicing the need to have a place to launch legislation that implements the recommended steps that the task force laid out. 

But Obernolte said he and others who support that approach are facing pushback from existing policy committees. Regardless of whether the prospective AI select committee introduces legislation that gets referred out to different policy committees, Obernolte said he believes “we need a nucleus to get [the committee] launched.” 

Advertisement

There are ongoing discussions about what the task force or its select committee successor will look like this year, but Obernolte told FedScoop that details regarding any proposed committee haven’t been established and that he and others are still at the “30,000-foot view.”

“We just need to make sure that we have some kind of nucleus,” Obernolte said. “I don’t know if it’s a working group or task force or a select committee, but I think it’s really important that we have a group of people who are focused on this task.” 

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Trump signed a range of executive orders pertaining to issues including artificial intelligence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Presidential AI advisers sign off on 10 priority recommendations for Trump

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee voted in favor of AI recommendations on everything from health and education to governance and workforce.
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

House bill would ban DeepSeek on agency workers’ devices; CISA election, disinformation officials placed on administrative leave

Energy CIO replaced with SpaceX engineer as DOGE probes department’s systems; US AI Safety Institute taps Scale AI for model evaluation

Federal judge partially blocks DOGE’s access to Treasury financial systems; OPM asks agencies to identify career positions, low-performing employees

House Republicans block Democratic effort to subpoena Elon Musk over DOGE’s access to government data; Trump administration requests input on AI ‘action plan’

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV