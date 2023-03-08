IRS CIO Nancy Sieger to become chief technology officer at Treasury

Internal Revenue Service chief information officer Nancy Sieger is moving to a new role as chief technology officer at the Treasury Department, FedScoop has learned.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Sieger is leaving her current post overseeing all information technology systems at the tax collection agency.

She has formally held the role since last February when she was appointed to the position after carrying it out on an acting basis since 2019.

Previously, Sieger served as deputy CIO for filing season and tax reform, in which capacity she led the technology changes needed to deliver the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was approved by Congress in December 2017.

She has held other IT leadership roles at IRS, including as acting deputy CIO for operations and as associate CIO for applications development. Before joining the tax division’s IT organization, she served in several headquarters and field positions.

Sieger graduated from the IRS 2004 Executive Development Class, promotes workplace diversity and received a FedScoop 50 award for federal leadership.

Her departure comes amid the 2023 tax season, during which more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed ahead of the April 18 deadline.

Current Treasury Deputy CIO Jeff King will take on the role of Internal Revenue Service chief information officer on an acting basis.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed Sieger’s appointment as Treasury CTO.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with further details about Sieger’s new appointment.