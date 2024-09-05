National Labor Relations Board scores $23M TMF award to modernize case management

The National Labor Relations Board is the latest beneficiary of the Technology Modernization Fund, receiving $23 million from the fund to modernize its case management system.

The investment will help the NLRB replace its “outdated system” with a newer cloud-based solution, “dramatically improving the agency’s ability to protect workers’ rights and process labor disputes efficiently,” according to an announcement from the General Services Administration, which oversees the TMF program.

“This investment in the NLRB’s technological capabilities represents our commitment to making government digital services more efficient and effective for workers and the general public,” Larry Bafundo, TMF executive director within GSA, said in a statement. “By providing the tools for faster case processing and improved data management, we’re empowering the NLRB to better serve the American workforce and uphold the principles of fair labor practices.”

Responsible for overseeing and enforcing labor law, the NLRB uses its case management system to manage its workload of collective bargaining and unfair labor practice cases. In 2023, the agency processed more than 22,000 cases and recovered more than $56 million for workers through the system, according to GSA.

Despite that, the system is 17 years old and has created mounting issues for the agency operations, including “delays in case processing, reduced data reliability, and increased cybersecurity risks,” the GSA announcement explains.

“With TMF support, we can modernize our case processing system, allowing all agency personnel to serve our mission more efficiently and effectively,” said Lauren McFerran, NLRB chairman. “These improvements will also allow the public more ready access to agency documents and information, helping us be more open to those we serve.”

With the funding, the NLRB wants to prioritize enhanced e-filing capabilities for the system. The agency hopes the modernization effort will also provide better data analytics and scalability for the system.

In July, the TMF issued investments to the Department of Energy and the Department of Commerce’s AI Safety Institute.

Meanwhile, the TMF is fighting an uphill battle to replenish its funding. The program is nearing the end of the $1 billion it received under the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. On top of that, fiscal 2024 appropriations provided no new money for the fund and rescinded $100 million of that $1 billion emergency injection provided in 2021.

The White House requested $75 million for the TMF in fiscal 2025 appropriations. While the appropriations process is still playing out, Senate appropriators have proposed giving the fund only $25 million for 2025.

In April, Federal CIO Clare Martoran issued a call to appropriators at an event: “Congress, if you can hear me, please fund the TMF.”

On this latest investment for the NLRB, Martorana said: “By leveraging TMF, we’ve accelerated NLRB’s digital transformation, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities. The shift to a cloud-based solution isn’t just replacing legacy infrastructure — it’s unlocking new levels of scalability, security, and accessibility.”