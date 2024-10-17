Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

NOAA’s environmental information hub working to ‘recoup data’ after Helene outage

Staff members and the data holdings of the National Centers for Environmental Information are safe following the storm, the agency said.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 29: The logo of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seen at the Nation Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration component responsible for publicly sharing environmental and weather data and information said it has resumed ingesting data into a majority of its streams after an outage caused by Hurricane Helene.

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which is located in Asheville, N.C. reiterated on Thursday that its staff and the data it holds, including paper and film records, were not harmed by the storm. It is, however, working “with data providers to recoup data that were not ingested while systems were down,” according to a press release.

NCEI expects that recouping that information could take up to three months, and while it’s working to recover as much as possible, the release said “some observations might eventually be unrecoverable.” The center directed people to its website to check for restored products and services. 

The announcement comes after the office, which collects data from across NOAA’s portfolios, was knocked completely offline earlier this month by Helene, a Category 4 hurricane. In a release at the time, the NCEI said its headquarters had been “severely impacted” by the storm. 

Advertisement

According to NCEI spokesman Jake Fortune, the storm disrupted all of NCEI’s ingest streams. Those outages “included raw data observations and value-added products and services that help the data be more useful for policy and decision makers,” he said. The office also previously noted that its State of the Climate data, which was scheduled to be released Oct. 8, would be delayed by the outage.

In the Thursday release, the office said it regained its connectivity “recently” and is working with facilities “in Colorado, Mississippi and Maryland to bring some system and data ingest capabilities back into operation.” 

Fortune said in an email to FedScoop that “NCEI maintains 275 data ingest streams. 49% of these data ingest streams are on and operational, and 51% data ingest streams are in the process of restarting. We have also started recouping data not ingested during the outage on 39% of the data streams.”

While the office isn’t providing information when certain websites or products that were impacted will be available again, Fortune said the “entire team is working as diligently as possible to get those services back online and the list of what services will be available when is constantly evolving.”

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

CEO Karen Dahut joins the podcast ahead of the event to give listeners a special preview

Login.gov launches facial recognition option; the White House issues final Trust Regulation

HHS is working on a new AI strategic plan; Budget woes for government’s science and technology efforts

Meet the winners of the 2024 FedScoop 50; And, how the DOE sees itself counteracting the AI industry’s ‘profit motive’

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV