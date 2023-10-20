Advertisement
Raylene Yung to depart role as Technology Modernization Fund’s top official

After more than two years as TMF’s executive director, Yung is stepping down Friday, according to the General Services Administration.

By

Technology Modernization Fund Executive Director Raylene Yung is stepping down after more than two years leading the program, the General Services Administration said Friday.

“Raylene has been instrumental in building the Technology Modernization Fund into the in-demand resource it is for federal agencies looking to modernize their IT systems,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement. “We know that the Fund will continue to be a smart way we can make investments that deliver greater security, efficiency and accessibility to the American people.” 

During her time leading the program, Yung developed “the foundational frameworks and processes that have enabled the Fund to mature and scale,” GSA said in a release. The program has also grown under her leadership.

The TMF, which is housed within GSA, is focused on improving technology across the government and manages more than $1.2 billion in funding. It’s currently invested roughly $770 million in 47 projects across 27 federal agencies.

“The team has significantly improved how it operates and supports agencies in their modernization journeys, and has become a more effective organization under her leadership,” the GSA said.

Until a permanent replacement is identified, the GSA said Jessie Posilkin will serve as acting executive director. Posilkin has been director of the TMF’s customer experience portfolio since August 2022.

In a statement, Yung said it’s “difficult to leave” but she was pleased that Posilkin would take over when she departs. 

“Her deep knowledge of the TMF, strong partnership with the TMF Board, and dedication to helping agencies make systems and services work better, faster and more seamlessly across the federal sector will ensure a smooth transition,” Yung said of Posilkin.

