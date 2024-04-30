Reframing data management for federal agencies

David Hoon is the Chief Technology Officer at Norseman Defense Technologies.

In the ever-expanding realm of data management, federal agencies face a pressing need to rethink their approach to effectively processing, analyzing and leveraging vast amounts of data.

As enterprises generate growing volumes of data at the edge of their networks, they face an increasing disconnect: As much as 80% of the data lives at the edge of their enterprise. In comparison, as much as 80% of their computing takes place in the cloud.

That’s why chief information and data officials within federal agencies must recognize the necessity of adopting a different data processing model. One model gaining increasing attention involves moving more of an enterprise’s computing power to the edge of their network operations — and transitioning from a “transaction-driven” data processing model to an “event-driven” model.

Embrace an ‘Uber-like’ data processing model

Traditionally, data processing has been transaction-driven, where systems respond to individual requests or transactions. However, this model is proving increasingly inadequate in today’s fast-paced, data-intensive distributed environments.

In an event-driven architecture, applications respond to events or triggers, allowing for real-time processing and decision-making.

Uber provides a constructive example: Instead of requesting a car through a central dispatch office—triggering a transaction—a rider uses their Uber app to register a ride request. That request translates into an event notification. Uber’s application watches for and identifies such events continuously and notifies a multitude of available drivers simultaneously. The model results in connecting the most appropriate resource (the nearest available driver) to fulfill the request.

Similarly, an enterprise’s “event-driven” notification approach allows it to process more data events locally more quickly and cost-effectively.

Leverage Cloud-Native Data Streaming Platforms

One such solution making revolutionary headway in today’s data streaming era is Confluent Apache Kafka. Kafka is a cloud-native data streaming platform that facilitates the seamless movement of data between edge devices and the cloud. It enables agencies to manage data in real time, ensuring timely insights and actions based on evolving events. It also allows IT teams to capitalize on data streaming from the growing array of IOT sensors, mobile devices, and endpoint devices generating enterprise data.

Kafka’s capabilities extend beyond traditional transactional systems, allowing agencies to architect applications that are inherently event-driven. By adopting Kafka, agencies can also unlock new possibilities for data processing, analytics, and decision-making at scale.

Partner for success

Ultimately, by deploying more computing power at the edge of your networks, and adopting event-driven analytics architecture, agencies can make better decisions faster and unlock the full potential of their data assets, driving innovation, efficiency and mission success.

And by utilizing cloud-native data streaming platforms and the know-how of experienced industry partners, agencies can better position themselves to capitalize on modern data management practices as data and analytics operate increasingly at the edge. Now is the time for federal officials to embrace the future of data processing and lead with agility and foresight in an increasingly data-driven world.

