Trump administration launches online public deregulation form

The General Services Administration is touting the form as a way to encourage public recommendations on removing federal regulations and rules.

By

The White House is pictured on the night of Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas / AFP via Getty Images)

The public can now submit ideas for deregulating government through an online form, the General Services Administration announced Wednesday.

GSA and the Office of Management and Budget launched the form through Regulations.gov, a website that provides public access to regulatory materials and aims to increase rulemaking participation while improving federal efficiency and effectiveness. 

A GSA press release states that the online form “seeks taxpayer’s ideas to cut stifling federal regulations.”

“Most Americans have become used to a government that is weaponized against them, with regulations being a favored tool to do so. Today, we’re changing that by empowering the people to use their Constitutional petition clause power to fight back and President Trump’s administration is here to listen and fix it,” Jeff Clark, the acting administrator of OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, said in the release.

The release instructs individuals to focus on explaining a rule or regulation’s original purpose and context, along with why the rule should be rescinded or canceled. Reasoning can include that a regulation conflicts with the law or constitution, costs outweigh the benefits, a rule is no longer relevant or a regulation “unexpectedly creates problems for businesses.”

The form asks individuals to enter what agency or agencies implemented the regulation, which parts of the regulation should be rescinded, the background for the regulation being rescinded and more. 

GSA states that the Trump administration has made ending “harmful and business-stifling regulations a priority,” adding that the form affords members of the public “who are most affected by unnecessary, unlawful or unduly burdensome regulations, the opportunity to have their voices heard in the deregulatory process.”

Submissions will be reviewed and analyzed by the administration to “understand opportunities.”

“Overregulation stifles innovation and hurts small businesses. President Trump’s GSA is here to help change that,” Stephen Ehikian, GSA’s acting administrator, said in the release.

