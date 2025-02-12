Advertisement
Trump order limits agency hiring, puts DOGE leads in decision-making roles

The executive order continues the president’s push to slash the federal workforce, with sweeping actions that include large-scale RIFs.

Elon Musk puts his son on his shoulders as he joins President Donald Trump for an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Trump signed an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative." (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump accelerated his reduction of the federal workforce Tuesday with an executive order that minimizes agency hiring allowances, requiring four workers to depart for every one hire to be made. 

The order to implement Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency ”workforce optimization initiative” calls on the Office of Management and Budget director to submit a plan to reduce the federal workforce through those hiring limitations once the administration-mandated hiring freeze ends. 

“To restore accountability to the American public, this order commences a critical transformation of the federal bureaucracy,” the executive order states. “By eliminating waste, bloat, and insularity, my administration will empower American families, workers, taxpayers and our system of government itself.”

Agencies are asked to begin initiating large-scale reductions in force (RIFs) and to prioritize offices that are “not mandated by statute or other law,” according to the executive order. 

These offices include all agency diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as initiatives, operations and components that the administration either suspends or closes. In addition, all components and employees who are not designated as essential during a lapse in appropriations are also prioritized for RIFs. 

The head of each agency is required to develop a data-driven plan with its internal DOGE team lead for the hiring of career employees in the highest-need areas. New career appointment hiring decisions have to be made in consultation with the DOGE team lead, per the order. 

“The agency shall not fill any vacancies for career appointments that the DOGE team lead assesses should not be filled unless the agency head determines the positions should be filled,” the executive order states.

Additionally, each agency DOGE lead has to provide the U.S. DOGE Service administrator with a hiring report each month. Within 240 days of the order, the USDS head is required to submit a report to the president concerning the order’s implementation, with any recommendations on extending, modifying or terminating its provisions. 

The Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce include a deferred resignation offer, an executive order bringing federal employees back to in-person work, and the restoration of the classification formerly known as Schedule F, which allows a president to more easily fire federal workers.

Experts including one former Office of Personnel Management official have said that workforce reduction efforts like Schedule Policy/Career could hurt the government technology workforce and negatively affect recruitment.

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

