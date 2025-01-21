Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Trump shuts down CBP One app, closing a pathway to America

The app, which faced technical problems, had been targeted by the president on the campaign trail.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over immigrants next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence before transporting them for processing on Jan. 19, 2025 near Sasabe, Ariz. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday officially shut down the Customs and Border Protection-run app designed to help schedule appointments for people seeking eligibility for asylum, closing off a pathway for migrants at the Southern border hoping to enter the United States.

Supporters of the CBP One app had said that the system made the jobs of border agents easier, despite technical difficulties and data privacy questions raised by critics of the platform. It’s estimated that around a million people used the app to enter the country.

The app shutdown came amid a series of other executive orders focused on immigration. Before the election, Trump frequently criticized the app, saying that it was being used for “smuggling” migrants.

A notice on the CBP One website states that the functionalities of the app “that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available.” Any remaining appointments\ have been cancelled. People with scheduled appointments were shown Monday waiting in limbo at the border in Mexico. 

A notification of the app’s shutdown and the cancellation of appointments was shared Monday on Facebook, a spokesperson said. 

Advertisement

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who chairs the House’s progressive caucus, said in a statement that the app was designed in response to Trump’s first term, when “he decimated legal pathways and created even more chaos at the border.” 

“To address this,” Jayapal continued, “the Biden administration worked to do as much as possible administratively to rebuild the refugee program, initiate parole programs, and implement the CBP One app, all to decrease pressure on the border and reverse the negative actions of Trump.” 

From a technical perspective, CBP One had faced a series of challenges, many of which were documented in an inspector general report released last summer. The system had limited functionality, cybersecurity concerns and couldn’t keep up at times with demand. Similar problems had also been raised by groups focused on humanitarian and immigration rights issues. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Tech priority suggestions for the Trump administration

Trump chooses spy agency official Troy Meink for Air Force secretary; OpenAI’s GPT-4o gets green light for top secret use in Microsoft’s Azure cloud

White House finalizes OPEN Government Data Act guidance, restarts CDO Council; Biden’s final stab at cyber policy is officially here

Modern HR management systems are pivotal to boosting the agility of federal workforce

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV