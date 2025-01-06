Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

DHS working with startup to launch AI-powered fitness app 

The effort, announced in 2022, was mentioned recently in the agency’s AI inventory.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Agriculture inspection specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspect imported goods for invasive insect and plant species at the Port of Baltimore July 26, 2017. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Glenn Fawcett / Flickr)

A fitness startup has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection since 2022 to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled physical education app for agency employees. 

The tool was first announced that year by the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate with a $199,730 award through the organization’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program. The Volt Athletics system — which is supposed to use artificial intelligence to “help the DHS workforce improve its overall health and wellness, especially for personnel who operate in high-stress and dangerous conditions” — was recently disclosed in an updated inventory for AI use cases.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the collaboration is still ongoing. There are plans for volunteer officers and agents, along with exercise physiologists from CBP Occupational Safety and Health, to study the app and potential use cases. 

On its website, Volt Athletics says it provides AI-driven fitness coaching, including for practical professionals.

Advertisement

“With Volt, a DHS employee can have access to their specific program designed by a team of DHS exercise physiologists, right from their phone, and train in any environment at any time,” a spokesperson for the company shared.

They continued: “The intention is to leverage technology to lower accessibility barriers and empower the workforce to achieve long-term physical health outcomes.”

The app is one of myriad AI use cases recently disclosed by the agency. The applications are wide-ranging and include everything from generative AI and translation services to systems that might help in criminal investigations. Like the app, many of the systems seem to be designed to reduce work for the agency – in this case, by providing personalization. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

How scalable solutions are helping federal agencies unlock AI’s potential

An exit interview with USDS Administrator Mina Hsiang

How digital adoption platforms can help federal agencies tackle rapid technology transformation

OPM CIO Guy Cavallo announces his retirement; DOD’s CDAO exposes ‘biases that could impact the military’s healthcare system’ with a new generative AI pilot

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV