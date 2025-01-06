DHS working with startup to launch AI-powered fitness app 

A fitness startup has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection since 2022 to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled physical education app for agency employees.

The tool was first announced that year by the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate with a $199,730 award through the organization’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program. The Volt Athletics system — which is supposed to use artificial intelligence to “help the DHS workforce improve its overall health and wellness, especially for personnel who operate in high-stress and dangerous conditions” — was recently disclosed in an updated inventory for AI use cases.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the collaboration is still ongoing. There are plans for volunteer officers and agents, along with exercise physiologists from CBP Occupational Safety and Health, to study the app and potential use cases.

On its website, Volt Athletics says it provides AI-driven fitness coaching, including for practical professionals.

“With Volt, a DHS employee can have access to their specific program designed by a team of DHS exercise physiologists, right from their phone, and train in any environment at any time,” a spokesperson for the company shared.

They continued: “The intention is to leverage technology to lower accessibility barriers and empower the workforce to achieve long-term physical health outcomes.”

The app is one of myriad AI use cases recently disclosed by the agency. The applications are wide-ranging and include everything from generative AI and translation services to systems that might help in criminal investigations. Like the app, many of the systems seem to be designed to reduce work for the agency – in this case, by providing personalization.