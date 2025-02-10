Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

US AI Safety Institute taps Scale AI for model evaluation

The company will work with the safety body to jointly develop testing criteria with the aim of opening up evaluation to companies of all sizes.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang testifies during a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation hearing about artificial intelligence on July 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The U.S. AI Safety Institute has selected Scale AI as the first third-party evaluator authorized to assess AI models on its behalf, opening a new channel for testing.

That agreement will allow a broader range of model builders to access voluntary evaluation, according to a Scale AI release shared with FedScoop ahead of the Monday announcement. Participating companies will be able to test their models once and, if they choose, share those results with AI safety institutes around the world.

Criteria for those evaluations will be developed jointly by the AI data labeling company and the AISI. For Scale’s part, that work will be led by its research arm, the Safety, Evaluation, and Alignment Lab, or SEAL. Per the announcement, the evaluations will look at performance in areas such as math, reasoning, and AI coding.

“SEAL’s rigorous evaluations set the standard for how cutting-edge AI systems meet the highest standards,” Summer Yue, director of research at Scale AI, said in a statement. “This agreement with the U.S. AISI is a landmark step, providing model builders an efficient way to vet the technology before reaching the real world.”

Advertisement

Thus far, the voluntary testing out of the AI Safety Institute, which is housed in the Department of Commerce, has been with large-scale AI companies. OpenAI and Anthropic formally signed testing agreements with the safety body in August that would allow the AISI to access new models prior to and after their release for testing and risk mitigation. In November, the AISI and its counterpart in the U.K. released their first joint evaluation of Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

In its announcement, Scale AI called the agreement a “new phase in public-private sector collaboration” and highlighted the ability for companies to choose whether they want to share their test results with the AISI. Without third-party testing, the release said, governments would need to spend time and money building out their own testing infrastructure and still wouldn’t be likely to meet the growing demand.

The announcement comes as AI leaders across the world are set to gather in Paris for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit this week, including Scale AI’s CEO, Alexandr Wang.

Scale AI is a San Francisco-based company that primarily provides training data for AI and helps other companies manage their models. It also has prior experience working with the government on testing and evaluation. Last year, the Department of Defense selected Scale AI for a one-year contract to come up with a way to test and evaluate its large language models. 

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Trump signed a range of executive orders pertaining to issues including artificial intelligence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Presidential AI advisers sign off on 10 priority recommendations for Trump

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee voted in favor of AI recommendations on everything from health and education to governance and workforce.
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

Energy CIO replaced with SpaceX engineer as DOGE probes department’s systems; US AI Safety Institute taps Scale AI for model evaluation

Federal judge partially blocks DOGE’s access to Treasury financial systems; OPM asks agencies to identify career positions, low-performing employees

House Republicans block Democratic effort to subpoena Elon Musk over DOGE’s access to government data; Trump administration requests input on AI ‘action plan’

OPM pushes to reclassify chief information officers, opening up position to politics; Treasury sued by union groups over systems access given to Elon Musk and DOGE

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV