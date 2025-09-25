Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

White House directs agencies to consider staff reductions in case of shutdown

In a message to agency leaders, the Office of Management and Budget said a funding lapse for programs means that they no longer have to be carried out.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Russell Vought testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on his second nomination to be OMB director, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House Office of Management and Budget is instructing agencies to consider reducing staff for programs that have a lapse in funding in the event of a government shutdown, as tensions rise ahead of the Sept. 30 end to the fiscal year.

“With respect to those Federal programs whose funding would lapse and which are otherwise unfunded, such programs are no longer statutorily required to be carried out,” the undated message provided to FedScoop said. 

“Therefore, consistent with applicable law,” the message continues, including federal reduction in force statute, “agencies are directed to use this opportunity to consider” RIF notices for employees working in projects, programs or activities that have a funding lapse on Oct.1, don’t have another source of funding, and are not consistent with President Donald Trump’s priorities. The project, program or activity must meet all three criteria, the message said.

That missive to agency heads was reported previously by Politico, and confirmed by other outlets, including FedScoop.

Advertisement

The message places blame for a possible shutdown squarely on congressional Democrats, calling their demands “insane.”

“As such, it has never been more important for the Administration to be prepared for a shutdown if the Democrats choose to pursue one. Thankfully, H.R. 1 provided ample resources to ensure that many core Trump Administration priorities will continue uninterrupted,” the OMB message continued. 

H.R. 1 is the One Bill Beautiful Bill Act, legislation passed earlier this year that is at the heart of Trump’s second-term agenda.

Democrats immediately decried the message Thursday.

In a written statement, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. — ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies — described the tactic as a likely illegal threat that would harm federal workers who don’t have anything to do with the current policy disputes.

Advertisement

“President Trump is engaged in mafia-style blackmail, with his threats ultimately harming the American people,” Van Hollen said. “He is threatening to double down on the failed actions of Elon Musk and his chainsaw — going after patriotic civil servants that provide Americans with critical services — despite having to rehire many of these workers after Americans experienced the negative impact of those cuts.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, similarly said in a written statement that “this threat has nothing to do with keeping the government open — it is just another strong arm attempt from Donald Trump and his hatchet man Russ Vought to dismantle the government piece by piece.”

He suggested Republicans should negotiate on the funding bill instead.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Scott Kupor during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding his nomination to be Director of the Office of Personnel Management on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday April 3, 2025. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

OPM’s Scott Kupor: DOGE was a ‘catalyst’ for efficiency. Operationalizing it comes next.

In a Q&A with FedScoop, Kupor said DOGE doesn't currently have a presence at the agency. He also plans to review the usefulness of the “five bullets.”
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

USDA’s Arianne Gallagher-Welcher on AI use cases across the agency

DOD’s Mark Gorak on retaining and developing cyber talent

CDC’s Travis Hoppe on advancing AI fluency across the agency

Capt. Christopher Clark on rapid AI adoption across commands

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV