White House directs agencies to consider staff reductions in case of shutdown

The White House Office of Management and Budget is instructing agencies to consider reducing staff for programs that have a lapse in funding in the event of a government shutdown, as tensions rise ahead of the Sept. 30 end to the fiscal year.

“With respect to those Federal programs whose funding would lapse and which are otherwise unfunded, such programs are no longer statutorily required to be carried out,” the undated message provided to FedScoop said.

“Therefore, consistent with applicable law,” the message continues, including federal reduction in force statute, “agencies are directed to use this opportunity to consider” RIF notices for employees working in projects, programs or activities that have a funding lapse on Oct.1, don’t have another source of funding, and are not consistent with President Donald Trump’s priorities. The project, program or activity must meet all three criteria, the message said.

That missive to agency heads was reported previously by Politico, and confirmed by other outlets, including FedScoop.

The message places blame for a possible shutdown squarely on congressional Democrats, calling their demands “insane.”

“As such, it has never been more important for the Administration to be prepared for a shutdown if the Democrats choose to pursue one. Thankfully, H.R. 1 provided ample resources to ensure that many core Trump Administration priorities will continue uninterrupted,” the OMB message continued.

H.R. 1 is the One Bill Beautiful Bill Act, legislation passed earlier this year that is at the heart of Trump’s second-term agenda.

Democrats immediately decried the message Thursday.

In a written statement, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. — ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies — described the tactic as a likely illegal threat that would harm federal workers who don’t have anything to do with the current policy disputes.

“President Trump is engaged in mafia-style blackmail, with his threats ultimately harming the American people,” Van Hollen said. “He is threatening to double down on the failed actions of Elon Musk and his chainsaw — going after patriotic civil servants that provide Americans with critical services — despite having to rehire many of these workers after Americans experienced the negative impact of those cuts.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, similarly said in a written statement that “this threat has nothing to do with keeping the government open — it is just another strong arm attempt from Donald Trump and his hatchet man Russ Vought to dismantle the government piece by piece.”

He suggested Republicans should negotiate on the funding bill instead.