Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

The US government’s annual tally of AI uses is on its way

The 2025 inventory is expected “soon” and will once again be posted on GitHub, Federal Chief Information Officer Greg Barbaccia told FedScoop.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Eisenhower Executive Office Building
The Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses the Office of Management and Budget. (Wikimedia Commons)

An inventory documenting federal uses of artificial intelligence in 2025 is being currently prepared for publication by the White House Office of Management and Budget, according to the Trump administration’s top IT official.

In a statement to FedScoop, Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia said “OMB is compiling publicly posted AI use case inventory submissions and will release a consolidated Federal resource on GitHub soon.” 

The anticipated release will mark the latest reporting year for the annual public AI use case disclosures and the first during the Trump administration, which has pushed for expanded use of the technology to fuel its efficiency aims. 

News that the inventories are imminent comes after deadlines circulated internally this summer already passed. According to June internal guidance obtained by FedScoop, the administration set a deadline of Nov. 4 for agencies to submit their inventories to OMB and a deadline of Dec. 2 for officials to post that information on agency websites. That initial deadline, however, fell within the government shutdown. 

Advertisement

During a December interview with The Daily Scoop Podcast, Barbaccia acknowledged that the administration was taking the shutdown days and the then-upcoming holiday season into account when setting expectations for those inventories, but noted that it wouldn’t be “a major delay.” 

The federal AI use case inventory process was the result of an executive order inked in the final days of the first Trump administration. It then began during the Biden administration and was codified into statute in 2022. 

While the inventories were originally intended to improve transparency, help agencies coordinate uses, and inform policy guidance on use of the technology, it’s taken a few years for the publications to become useful. Early iterations of those inventories were rife with inconsistency, delays, and sometimes even errors. The process generally improved with the 2024 publication following Biden administration efforts to “enhance” the process

That inventory ultimately included a total of 2,133 publicly reportable use cases across 41 federal agencies. A consolidated list put out in 2023, by comparison, reported roughly 700 use cases across inventories.

Changes to the 2024 collection included publishing a consolidated list of federal AI use cases on the development platform GitHub, which allowed for easier access to governmentwide data and better documentation. Barbaccia’s statement indicates publishing to that platform will continue. 

Advertisement

The inventories serve as a barometer for the government’s adoption of the technology, though it’s important to note that they aren’t designed to include every single use of AI across the federal government.

The process doesn’t include the Department of Defense or elements of the intelligence community. The disclosures also don’t encompass non-public use cases — such as those being used for national security — or research and development with the technology that isn’t intended to ultimately be used by agencies. 

What should or shouldn’t be included, such as R&D, has been a point of confusion for agencies in the past. As a result, some year-to-year changes in the inventories are purely attributable to improved reporting over time.

Per the June guidance obtained by FedScoop, inventories are expected to be relatively similar to previous years, which provides a better chance for improved year-to-year comparison. The biggest part of the process that has changed is how agencies handle uses that require greater risk management.

The Biden administration introduced a classification known as “rights- and safety-impacting” uses that must follow more stringent management practices or be terminated. The Trump administration has a similar category in its governance practices called “high-impact” uses, but it differs slightly. 

Advertisement

Similarly to the rights- and safety-impacting classification, whether a use is high-impact still must be disclosed on the inventory, per the guidance obtained by FedScoop. High-impact uses, however, cover a slightly different group of applications. While critical infrastructure uses, medical devices, and biometric identification all still fall under the new high-impact umbrella, use cases for election integrity and replacing a person’s voice or likeness without consent weren’t mentioned in the new examples.

It’s not yet clear how those differences will change reporting in the inventory, but roughly 16% of uses reported in 2024 fell into the previous category.

Another aspect of the process that’s different from previous years is the absence of publicly available guidance to agencies on the inventories. In the past, the guidance has been published online and sets public expectations for deadlines and reporting criteria. FedScoop obtained that guidance independently.

So far, only a handful of agencies appear to have documented their 2025 inventories on their websites, such as the Office of Personnel Management and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Per the guidance, when the inventories are public, they should be on each agency’s website at “[agency.gov]/ai.”

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, testifies during a House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology hearing in the Rayburn building on Jan. 14, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

OSTP’s Kratsios touts ‘incredible’ interest in Tech Force, defends Trump science and tech cuts

The program to recruit government technologists has garnered interest from more than 35,000 Americans, according to the OSTP director, who said “hard decisions” to “right-size” agencies were…
By Matt Bracken

Latest Podcasts

How Virginia is using enterprise IT modernization to improve constituent services

Congress tees up spending package to extend TMF authorization through September

House Democrats eye limits on mobile biometric surveillance apps for DHS

Lawmakers call for civil rights offices at agencies to combat discrimination in AI

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV