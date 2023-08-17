Advertisement
White House tells federal agencies to bolster cybersecurity in memo

A memo from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reminded agencies to ensure compliance with a 2021 Biden executive order.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: The exterior of the White House from the North Lawn on August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Federal agencies got a reminder from the White House yesterday of the need to firm up their cybersecurity in compliance with a Biden executive order.

The National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a memo to departments and agencies Wednesday morning “to ensure their cyber infrastructure is compliant with” a May 2021 cybersecurity executive order on improving U.S. agencies’ cyber defense, a National Security Council spokesperson said in an emailed statement. 

The spokesperson added that the administration has been focused on strengthening cybersecurity in the “nation’s most critical sectors since day one, and will continue to work to secure our cyber defenses.” CNN was the first to report news of the memo.

The executive order outlined specific steps agencies were to take to improve sharing of threat information, modernize cybersecurity, and bolster the security of the software supply chain. It also outlined the establishment of a cyber safety review board and improvements for government responses to cyber vulnerabilities and incidents.

By Nihal Krishan

