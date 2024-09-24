Headquarters of government IT contractor Carahsoft raided by FBI

Government IT contractor Carahsoft had its Reston, Va., headquarters searched by the FBI Tuesday morning, three sources familiar with the matter told FedScoop.

In an emailed statement, Mary Lange, vice president of digital media and public relations at Carahsoft, said that “representatives from the Department of Justice came to the Carahsoft office today as they are conducting an investigation into a company with which Carahsoft has done business in the past.”

Lange also said the company is “fully cooperating” and is “operating business as usual.”

In response to an inquiry about the raid, the FBI confirmed via email that it had “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity on Sunset Hills Road this morning” but declined to comment further. Carahsoft’s headquarters are located on Sunset Hills Road. NextGov first reported the news.

Advertisement

The privately held company, which was founded in 2004, bills itself as “the trusted public sector IT solutions provider” and works with governments at the federal, state and local levels, often as a reseller of other vendors’ software. According to its website, it employs more than 2,000 individuals.

Carahsoft has received roughly $1.2 billion in federal contracting awards from 3,135 transactions since its founding, according to data from USASpending.gov. The company’s top federal customer is the Department of Defense, followed by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Social Security Administration.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information is available.