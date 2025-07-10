Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Workday launches government subsidiary

The creation of a government-dedicated subsidiary follows the HR and financial software firm's recent expansion of work with agencies.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
An aerial view of Workday headquarters on February 06, 2025 in Pleasanton, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Workday is doubling down on its commitment to modernizing federal agencies’ human resources platforms by launching a dedicated government subsidiary.

In creating Workday Government, the Silicon Valley firm says it can focus its resources and efforts “to meet the unique needs” of government agencies, “bringing decision-making closer to our customers, enabling greater agility, and delivering even more value.”

Lynn Martin, chief growth officer for the government sector of Workday, will serve as the subsidiary’s general manager. In a blog post announcing the move, Martin said Workday Government serves as a “testament to [the company’s] ongoing commitment” to making the U.S. government a more modernized and efficient employer.

“The U.S. Government is facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize its aging infrastructure and Workday continues to deepen its commitment to investing in and supporting this transformation,” the post says. 

Advertisement

It continues: “We’re seeing incredible momentum across the U.S. Government and this new structure positions us to accelerate that progress at scale — we are made for this moment.”

In a recent exclusive interview with FedScoop, CEO Carl Eschenbach cited Workday research that claims the government could save $1 billion in productivity simply by modernizing outdated legacy HR systems across agencies. 

On top of that, he explained there’s an appetite among some agencies in the Trump administration to move to a common, cloud-based system to manage the federal workforce. 

Beyond making federal human capital workers more productive, such a platform that spans the federal government could completely transform the way it manages, moves, optimizes and upskills personnel, Eschenbach said.

Billy Mitchell

Written by Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell is Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of Scoop News Group's editorial brands. He oversees operations, strategy and growth of SNG's award-winning tech publications, FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. After earning his journalism degree at Virginia Tech and winning the school's Excellence in Print Journalism award, Billy received his master's degree from New York University in magazine writing while interning at publications like Rolling Stone. Reach him at billy.mitchell@scoopnewsgroup.com.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

A pair of departures in the federal technology community

Supreme Court allows federal workforce reductions to move forward; Anthropic makes generative AI widely available at major national lab

How agentic AI can improve efficiency and reduce costs for federal agencies

CDC data chief announces departure from agency; Oracle products discounted under GSA OneGov deal

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV