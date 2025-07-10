Workday launches government subsidiary

Workday is doubling down on its commitment to modernizing federal agencies’ human resources platforms by launching a dedicated government subsidiary.

In creating Workday Government, the Silicon Valley firm says it can focus its resources and efforts “to meet the unique needs” of government agencies, “bringing decision-making closer to our customers, enabling greater agility, and delivering even more value.”

Lynn Martin, chief growth officer for the government sector of Workday, will serve as the subsidiary’s general manager. In a blog post announcing the move, Martin said Workday Government serves as a “testament to [the company’s] ongoing commitment” to making the U.S. government a more modernized and efficient employer.

“The U.S. Government is facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize its aging infrastructure and Workday continues to deepen its commitment to investing in and supporting this transformation,” the post says.

It continues: “We’re seeing incredible momentum across the U.S. Government and this new structure positions us to accelerate that progress at scale — we are made for this moment.”

In a recent exclusive interview with FedScoop, CEO Carl Eschenbach cited Workday research that claims the government could save $1 billion in productivity simply by modernizing outdated legacy HR systems across agencies.

On top of that, he explained there’s an appetite among some agencies in the Trump administration to move to a common, cloud-based system to manage the federal workforce.

Beyond making federal human capital workers more productive, such a platform that spans the federal government could completely transform the way it manages, moves, optimizes and upskills personnel, Eschenbach said.