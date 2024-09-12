CMS seeks information on AI uses for health care ahead of ‘demo days’

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is asking organizations to provide information about artificial intelligence technologies for use in health care outcomes and service delivery as it plans demonstration events.

In a request for information announced earlier this week, CMS said it wants to gather information about AI products and services from health care companies, providers, payers, start-ups and others, and plans to eventually select organizations to provide demos of those technologies at “CMS AI Demo Days” starting in October.

The demo days will be held quarterly and are intended “to educate and inspire the CMS workforce on AI capabilities and provide information to inform potential future agency action,” according to the release. “CMS also seeks such information on AI technologies potentially relevant to improving and creating efficiencies within agency operations.”

If selected, organizations would be advised by the agency’s AI Demo Days technical panel. Those organizations will then be given a chance to make a 15-minute presentation on their products or services at the demo days. Recordings of those events may also be made public, per the post.

Specifically, the agency is looking for submissions on topics such as diagnostics and imaging analysis; clinical decision support systems; direct-to-patient communication; robotic-assisted health care delivery; and fraud detection. Those submissions should provide information about the organization; the entity’s experience; descriptions of the technology; how it will address risks and benefits; and what use by CMS could look like.

The deadline for questions is Sept. 27 and the deadline for responses is Oct. 7.